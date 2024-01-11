WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications Jordan Bani-Younes brought in Sherley, a dog, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon. She weighs 60 pounds and is 4 years old.

Bani-Younes says Sherley came to the KHS about a month ago and was immediately put into their Canine Courage program, which is for shy and timid dogs.

“When we first met her, she would get really close to the ground every time you approached her. She didn’t want to be touched, she just wanted to disappear,” said Bani-Younes. “Slowly but surely, and actually really quickly, she learned that we were her friends, and she became really, really social. She became very loving.”

Bani-Younes says Sherley loves belly rubs.

“She loves getting pets. She’s just the sweetest girl on earth,” said Bani-Younes.

He also says she is a lot of the staff’s favorite.

“We all love her a lot. We just want to see her go to a great home,” said Bani-Younes.

Click here for bonus photos of Sherley.

The KHS’s website has more details about Sherley.

Bani-Younes says the KHS is looking for more volunteers in 2024.

“We have a myriad of things,” said Bani-Younes. “You can do dishes. You can do laundry. You can walk dogs. You can even volunteer in our clinic. So if you’re looking to get into the vet or medical world, it’s a really, really invaluable opportunity.”

Click here to sign up to volunteer.