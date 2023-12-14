WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications Jordan Bani-Younes brought in Snoop Dawg, a dog, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon. She weighs 58 pounds and is around 2 years old.

Bani-Younes says Snoop Dawg is a brindle pit bull.

“She does have these cropped ears, she came to us like that. She came to us as a stray,” said Bani-Younes.

He says Snoop Dawg is very, very sweet.

“Yeah, she’s just a lot of fun, loves to play and very, very sweet. As you can see, she loves laying in your lap,” said Bani-Younes.

Bani-Younes says she is a dog who gets bursts of energy.

“When I first met her, she was really, really calm. Today, she’s a little bit more excited,” said Bani-Younes.

The Kansas Humane Society’s website has more details about Snoop Dawg.

The KHS is having a Furry Film Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. Kids will be able to enjoy a movie with dinner and dessert with some of the animals from the KHS. Click here to register.