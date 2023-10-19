WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications, Jordan Bani-Younes, brought in Tiger Lily, a dog, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon. He is 56 pounds and around 2.5 years old.

“He’s a very, very good boy,” said Bani-Younes. “He loves to play fetch. He’s very, very sweet. He really likes getting pets.”

Bani-Younes also said Tiger Lily does well in a car.

“He knew what it was immediately, knew where to go,” said Bani-Younes.

The Kansas Humane Society’s website has more details about Tiger Lily.

Click here for a bonus picture of Tiger Lily.

The KHS is hosting a Subaru Loves Pets Adoption event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. During the event, most adult dogs and kittens will have a $25 adoption fee. Adult cats will be “pick your price.” For more details, click here.