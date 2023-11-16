WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Donor Services, Stephanie Curtis, brought in Zara, a dog, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon.

Since Zara’s TV appearance, she has been put on hold!

Curtis says she is around 5.5 years old and the perfect size.

“She is honestly the perfect size if you’re looking for a dog that is just right in the middle,” said Curtis.

Curtis says although not a lot is known about Zara since she came to the KHS as a stray, she is “super duper sweet.”

“The time I’ve spent with her, she is very loyal and will enjoy lying on your couch,” said Curtis.

Kendra Scott is giving back to the Kansas Humane Society. From 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, at the Kendra Scott store, Kendra Scott will be giving 20% of all benefits to the KHS. You can also mention the KHS anytime from November 16 or 17 in-store or shop online using the code “GIVEBACK-FGKEZ.”

Giving Tuesday is on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Any donations made to the KHS from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28 will be matched by the Decarsky Foundation. You can donate to the KHS online.