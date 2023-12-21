WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications Jordan Bani-Younes brought in I Am Confused, a kitten, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon. He weighs about 2 pounds and is around 2 months old.

Bani-Younes says I Am Confused and his brothers used to be feral.

“Through some love and some hard work, she [human resource officer] was able to rehabilitate them, and now they are just the sweetest little cuddle bugs in the world,” said Bani-Younes.

I Am Confused has since been adopted and now has a home for the holidays.

Bani-Younes says I Am Confused got his name because he was just that, confused.

“He looked confused, and we were like, he’s confused,” said Bani-Younes. “And the brothers’ names were Big Mad, Big Mad’s brother Medium Mad, and I can’t remember the last one.”

Click here for bonus pictures of I Am Confused.

The KHS will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas, as well as New Year’s Day.