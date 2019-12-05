The Pledge: Dexter Elementary 6th Grade

Ms. Crain’s Dexter Elementary 6th grade class performs the Pledge of Allegiance.
According to Ms. Crain, her 6th grade students enjoy flying the flags each morning for the community and school. They studied flag etiquette at the beginning of the school year and practiced flag folding and handling of the flags. They are proud to be Dexter Spartans and proud to be Americans.
Submit your Pledge of Allegiance video:
Would you like to see your organization’s Pledge of Allegiance on KSN?
Simply click here to submit your video!