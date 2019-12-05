The Pledge of Allegiance

Each morning, KSN-TV proudly showcases our schools and local organizations who share a promise of loyalty to the United States of America as they recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

If you are a teacher who would like to showcase your students, a superintendent of a school district, troop leader or coach and want to participate in “Today’s Pledge of Allegiance”, simply click here to upload your video.

The Pledge: Dexter Elementary 6th Grade

Pledge of Allegiance

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Ms. Crain’s Dexter Elementary 6th grade class performs the Pledge of Allegiance.

According to Ms. Crain, her 6th grade students enjoy flying the flags each morning for the community and school. They studied flag etiquette at the beginning of the school year and practiced flag folding and handling of the flags. They are proud to be Dexter Spartans and proud to be Americans.

Submit your Pledge of Allegiance video:
Would you like to see your organization’s Pledge of Allegiance on KSN?
Simply click here to submit your video!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories