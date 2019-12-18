1  of  2
Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump Watch Good Day Kansas
The Pledge of Allegiance

Each morning, KSN-TV proudly showcases our schools and local organizations who share a promise of loyalty to the United States of America as they recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

If you are a teacher who would like to showcase your students, a superintendent of a school district, troop leader or coach and want to participate in “Today’s Pledge of Allegiance”, simply click here to upload your video.

The Pledge: Kyle Trueblood Elementary

Pledge of Allegiance

by: KSN-TV

Posted: / Updated:

The students of Kyle Trueblood Elementary in Conway Springs reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Submit your Pledge of Allegiance video:
Would you like to see your organization’s Pledge of Allegiance on KSN?
Simply click here to submit your video!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories