The Pledge: Wilson Elementary School

Christine Hollen sent this video of Wilson Elementary School students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. She said all students meet together each morning to celebrate birthdays, hear announcements, and recite the Pledge of Allegiance. On this morning, the group included students from 3 year old preschool to 6th grade.
Wilson Elementary School teachers and administrators love the tradition of the morning meeting and, at times, the older students join in!
Submit your Pledge of Allegiance video:
Would you like to see your organization’s Pledge of Allegiance on KSN?
Simply click here to submit your video!