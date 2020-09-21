Kansas Sen. Roberts backs filling Ginsburg vacancy this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas supports replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on U.S. Supreme Court this year.

Roberts tweeted Monday that the Senate has an obligation under the U.S. Constitution to fill high court vacancies. Fellow Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran already has said he supports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to move ahead with consideration of a nominee from President Donald Trump.

Here is my statement on the U.S. Senate’s obligation the fill the #SCOTUS vacancy left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “It is the U.S. Senate’s constitutional duty to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court of the United States, and I support the decision to do so.” — Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) September 21, 2020

President Trump said Monday that he plans to nominate a replacement for the late liberal justice by the end of the week. Many Democrats have argued that the vacancy shouldn’t be filled until next year, after the presidential election and next inauguration.