Kansas Sen. Roberts backs filling Ginsburg vacancy this year

politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sen. Pat Roberts.jpg

Senator Pat Roberts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas supports replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on U.S. Supreme Court this year.

Roberts tweeted Monday that the Senate has an obligation under the U.S. Constitution to fill high court vacancies. Fellow Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran already has said he supports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to move ahead with consideration of a nominee from President Donald Trump.

President Trump said Monday that he plans to nominate a replacement for the late liberal justice by the end of the week. Many Democrats have argued that the vacancy shouldn’t be filled until next year, after the presidential election and next inauguration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories