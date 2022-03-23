Which laser measure is best?

You may remember helping your dad hold a measuring tape when you were younger. You also may remember how he kept yelling at you to hold it straighter, even though it couldn’t be held straighter. Don’t perpetuate the cycle of frustration with your own kids, just buy a laser measure. With the push of a button, you know the exact distance from point A to B.

The best laser measure is the Bosch Green-Beam Laser Measure. The green laser is easy to see and measures up to 165 feet.

What to know before you buy a laser measure

Pulse vs. continuous beam

What a laser measure actually measures is the time it takes for its beam of light to hit an object and return. It then computes this time into an understandable distance. It uses one of two projection methods to gather this data.

Continuous beams send one laser out and measure the return time. It’s also called “phase-shift.”

Pulse beams send multiple rounds of laser and measure the return time of each one before giving an average. It's also called "time of flight." Pulse beams tend to be slightly more accurate.

Distance

In order for a laser measure to take an accurate reading, the returning light must be strong enough to be read. All measures have a maximum distance rating. The effective range may be lesser, depending on the quality of the measure. Residential measures usually have ranges between 150-250 feet. Commercial measures usually exceed 300 feet.

Controls

Some laser measures have multiple keys while others only have two or three. This is usually tied to the size of the measure rather than how feature-rich it is. For example, some feature-packed but small measures use as few as three keys to access every function.

Units

Laser measures are able to switch between metric and U.S. customary units. Some measures use one or the other in their product descriptions so you may need to do some conversion before purchasing.

What to look for in a quality laser measure

Accuracy

Most laser measures have an accuracy of 1/16 of an inch. Lower-quality measures may have accuracies to 1/8 of an inch. The best usually have accuracies to 1/32 of an inch.

Battery

Most laser measures run on one or two AAA batteries, though some are rechargeable. Some measures can last six months or more without needing fresh batteries while others may only last for one month. Look for measures with auto-off functions to help preserve the battery.

Modes

The best laser measures have multiple modes to choose from. The best modes include area and volume, contiguous and Pythagorean.

Area and volume mode lets the measure calculate the area and volume of a space using length, width and height measurements.

mode lets the measure calculate the area and volume of a space using length, width and height measurements. Contiguous mode lets you add or subtract from a set of readings.

mode lets you add or subtract from a set of readings. Pythagorean mode lets the measure calculate a distance that’s physically unable to be read using two other measurements.

Sound

Most laser measures make sounds when buttons are pressed or readings are given. Many that do give you the option to switch those sounds off.

Memory

Most laser measures can store around five readings at one time — even the measures with calculating modes. Some models are Bluetooth capable to send all their readings to a compatible app.

How much you can expect to spend on a laser measure

Laser measures can be as cheap as $30 or as expensive as nearly $200. Midrange options usually cost $50-$100. Professionals will want to spend at least $100.

Laser measure FAQ

Are laser measures dangerous?

A. Technically yes, but minimally so. Pointing the laser directly into someone’s eye for longer than a quarter of a second can cause temporary blindness. However, the average human reaction speed is fast enough to avoid longer contact than this.

Is there a difference between a laser measure and a laser rangefinder?

A. Yes. They both use lasers to gather readings but their accuracies and ranges are vastly different. The best laser measures can have maximum ranges of 300-plus feet while the best laser rangefinders can read distances of 1,000-plus feet. The reading variation of a rangefinder can be as wide as several feet while a measure can be as accurate as one-thirty-second of an inch

What’s the best laser measure to buy?

Top laser measure

Bosch Green-Beam Laser Measure

What you need to know: This uses a green laser that’s easier to see than the standard red.

What you’ll love: It can be purchased separately or with one of many accessories. It can measure up to 165 feet. Its display is backlit and colored. The green laser is up to four times brighter than red. It’s accurate up to one-sixteenth of an inch.

What you should consider: The end dot is smaller than some users wanted. The display doesn’t rotate out of portrait orientation. It struggles to perform in sunlight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top laser measure for the money

Atolla Laser Measure

What you need to know: This budget pick is surprisingly feature-packed.

What you’ll love: It has a range of almost 200 feet. It has bubble two levels. It can calculate area and volume with the proper measurements. It’s accurate to one-thirteenth of an inch. It has a backlit LCD display. It’s splash- and dustproof. An auto-off function saves battery.

What you should consider: Its outdoor range is far less than its indoor range. Stored measurements can’t be cleared, only overwritten — this can lead to confusion if measurements are similar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Leica 200-Foot Laser Measure

What you need to know: This measure has a longer-than-usual range.

What you’ll love: It has a range of 200 feet with an accuracy of up to one-sixteenth of an inch. It can connect to your phone via Bluetooth to store measurements and access certain functions — including area and volume calculations. It includes two AAA batteries.

What you should consider: It’s small enough to be difficult to wield should you have large hands. The Bluetooth connection is unstable. It’s on the pricey side for what it offers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

