Which navy blue curtain is best?

When you don’t want sunlight streaming in through your windows or you just need some privacy, curtains are a must. Navy blue is considered one of the most calming colors, making it an excellent choice for curtains.

But before you make a decision, you’ll need to consider how you want to hang them, the size you need and whether you want blackout curtains or something more sheer. If you want to block out light completely and dampen sound as well, the Flamingo P Thermal Insulated Navy Blue Blackout Curtains are an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a navy blue curtain

Heading

Navy blue curtains use a variety of methods to attach to the curtain rod or track.

Grommets are the most common. They are metal- or plastic-reinforced loops that your curtain rod slides through to keep them up.

Width and length

Finding the right width and length for navy blue curtains isn’t as simple as it seems.

Width: Finding the right width comes down to the length of your curtain rod, not the width of your window. Once you have your rod’s length, multiply it by two to find the width of curtain you need. You want wider curtains so they can drape nicely, instead of being stretched to their limit just to cover the window. Also, keep in mind that curtains list their lengths either per curtain or as a total of the two, so be sure which you’re looking at.

What to look for in a quality navy blue curtain

Blackout vs. voile

Most navy blue curtains are either blackouts or voiles, each with its own considerations.

Blackout curtains block all or nearly all light coming through them. As such, their color is rarely affected, and if it is affected, it’s rarely more than just pinpricks of light shining through.

curtains block all or nearly all light coming through them. As such, their color is rarely affected, and if it is affected, it’s rarely more than just pinpricks of light shining through. Voile curtains, on the other hand, are sheer and allow most of the light to stream through them. Expect the color of the curtains to change throughout the day as more or less light filters through them. It can also color the light streaming in, so you’ll have planes of navy blue across your room.

Thermal insulation and sound reduction

Thanks to their thickness, most blackout navy blue curtains have some degree of thermal insulation to make your space more energy efficient. They can also dampen outside noise to give you extra peace and quiet. If this appeals to you, popular fabrics to look for are polyester, velvet and microfiber. Voile curtains may provide minimal insulation if they’re lined.

How much you can expect to spend on a navy blue curtain

Most navy blue curtains come in pairs with costs of $15-$300. Basic, but still effective, curtains usually cost less than $30, but be cautious — this price range may only include one curtain. Midrange curtains typically cost $40-$80, with high-end curtains starting around $100.

Navy blue curtain FAQ

How do I care for navy blue curtains?

A. Most navy blue curtains are machine-washable and -dryable, though they have specific instructions such as what water temperatures and cycles to use. Those that aren’t can usually be dry-cleaned or steamed with the right tools.

Can I layer blackout and voile curtains?

A. Absolutely. In fact, it’s a common practice, especially in the bedroom. Use only the voile curtains when you want some natural light and a bit of privacy. Close the blackout curtains when you want to darken the room or for better insulation and noise reduction.

What’s the best navy blue curtain to buy?

Top navy blue curtain

Flamingo P Thermal Insulated Navy Blue Blackout Curtains

What you need to know: These keep out noise and light and look great doing it.

What you’ll love: They come in eight sizes and use a double-layer fabric system to fully block light, limit sound and even lower your energy usage. They’re machine-washable and -dryable and use reinforced grommets for an attractive, simple hanging system.

What you should consider: A few consumers received curtains with stains that couldn’t be seen until highlighted by light filtering through the curtain. Others had issues with wrinkling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top navy blue curtain for the money

Deconovo Room-Darkening Thermal Insulated Navy Blue Blackout Curtain

What you need to know: This is an efficient low-cost curtain.

What you’ll love: It’s available in 12 sizes and is made of polyester for easy washing and drying. The grommets provide an easy reinforced hanging system compatible with most curtain rods. It blocks plenty of light, limits sound and can lower your energy bill.

What you should consider: A few customers received incorrectly sized curtains. They aren’t as wide as most curtains and only one curtain is included in a purchase instead of the standard two.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Utopia Bedding Thermal Insulated Navy Blue Blackout Curtains

What you need to know: These are effective though not without some quirks.

What you’ll love: They’re made of polyester to be machine-washable and -dryable as well as durable, and they come in lengths of 63 or 84 inches. They are thick enough to block all light as well as limit sound, all while being energy efficient.

What you should consider: Some purchasers received mis-measured curtains. Others noted an odd smell that needed a few rounds of washing to get rid of. They have no grommets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

