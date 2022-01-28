Which RV TV mount is best?

When selecting furniture and appliances for use in an RV, special considerations need to be taken to ensure that the items will remain both stable and functional when your mobile home is in motion. For example, to safely affix your flatscreen television to the interior of your vehicle, you’ll want to invest in an RV TV mount.

The Mounting Dream UL Listed Lockable RV TV Mount provides the features and strength necessary to place a TV securely in your mobile home. It allows for a wide range of articulation and can accommodate TVs up to 43 inches.

What to know before you buy an RV TV mount

Standard TV mounts vs. RV TV mounts

Standard TV mounts and RV TV mounts look identical at first glance, and in many ways, they are similar. However, the key feature present in RV TV mounts is their ability to lock in place. Locking mechanisms prevent your TV from moving during transit, potentially swinging off from the wall and becoming a hazard.

RV TV mount types

There are three basic RV TV mount types, each having a handful of configurations available depending on the brand and cost of the bracket.

Flat RV TV mounts place your television tightly against the wall. These mounts are the most affordable, but they require you to view the TV from a location directly in front of it, meaning that they aren’t ideal for all room layouts. Some flat TV mounts allow you to tilt your display a small amount in all four directions, giving you a little more viewing flexibility.

place your television tightly against the wall. These mounts are the most affordable, but they require you to view the TV from a location directly in front of it, meaning that they aren’t ideal for all room layouts. Some flat TV mounts allow you to tilt your display a small amount in all four directions, giving you a little more viewing flexibility. Under-cabinet RV TV mounts are convenient, but only applicable for very small TVs. Some models allow you to fold the TV up against the bottom of the cabinet while it’s not in use, saving space.

are convenient, but only applicable for very small TVs. Some models allow you to fold the TV up against the bottom of the cabinet while it’s not in use, saving space. Articulated RV TV mounts allow for maximum flexibility but are also the most expensive. You can rotate your screen 360 degrees, with the support arm locking it into place.

TV size and weight

Most RV TV mounts are smaller than standard models and aren’t designed to hold as much weight. This is because size limitations in RV interiors generally prevent people from installing the large, heavy displays commonly purchased for home theater use. Be sure to select an RV TV mount capable of holding the weight of the TV you intend to attach to it.

Safety

Mounting your TV in your mobile home is a safer option than allowing it to rest on a counter, table or shelf. Although many of today’s top-tier RVs are designed for smooth riding, it takes only a small bump to cause objects in the vehicle to topple over or slide around. Additionally, even the smoothest rides will result in vibrations that can slowly but surely result in your TV, microwave or other appliance slowly “walking” towards the edge of whatever surface they are resting on. Mounting your TV keeps it tightly in place.

Viewing angle considerations

Think carefully about where you plan to mount your TV and where viewers will be sitting. If your primary lounging area is not directly facing the wall upon which you will be mounting your TV, you will want to invest in a mount that features an arm that will allow you to position the TV at your desired angle.

What to look for in a quality RV TV mount

VESA compatibility

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) is an organization that develops standards to help unify and simplify video electronics components. One such standard is the screw patterns used to mount flat-panel TVs. To ensure that your television will safely and successfully attach to the mount of your choice, be sure that both items comply with VESA standards.

Weight limit

Be sure that the mount you select is appropriate for the TV’s weight you will be using. Skimping by purchasing a too weak mount for your TV will put both devices at risk of damage and could result in injury if your TV falls from the bracket. Whenever possible, use a mount that is rated for a weight higher than your TV.

Articulation

Even if the wall you intend to mount your TV on directly faces your seating area, additional articulation is almost always welcome. Being able to tilt and adjust your display helps you to avoid sun glare. It also provides increased flexibility in the future if you purchase a different RV and intend to move your existing TV and mounting hardware into a new unit with a different layout.

Easy installation and included tools

Select an RV TV mount that has a reputation for simple installation. Since you will likely be mounting your TV and hardware in an area with little room to work, the easier it is to install your bracket the less likely you are to cause any accidental damage. Try to choose a TV mount that includes the tools required for the job, as these models tend to lean more towards easy installation than those that may call for wrenches or other tools you may not have.

How much you can expect to spend on an RV TV mount

Most RV TV mounts cost around $40-$50, including those that feature articulation. Flat mounts can cost as little as $20.

RV TV mount FAQ

Are RV TV mounts safe?

A. Yes. As long as your mount is properly installed and an appropriately sized TV is attached as directed, RV TV mounts are safe and the risk of failure is very small.

Can I install my RV TV mount by myself?

A. In most cases, RV TV mount installation is fairly simple and only requires a few basic tools and a level. Many include templates that allow you to prepare the wall for the mount without having to lift it into place continually. However, assistance is recommended, as the hardware can be heavy and large TVs are both fragile and cumbersome to move around in tight quarters.

Can I use a standard TV mount in my RV?

A. It is possible to use a standard TV mount in your mobile home, but only if it is a flat mount or one that has very limited tilting and articulation. Standard TV mounts do not feature locks on their articulated arms, and can therefore allow your TV to move freely during bumpy rides. A swinging TV can easily result in damage to surrounding objects or the TV itself, as well as injury to passengers.

What’s the best RV TV mount to buy?

Top RV TV mount

Mounting Dream UL Listed Lockable RV TV Mount

What you need to know: This heavy-duty mount is flexible and built to accommodate a wide range of TVs.

What you’ll love: This RV TV mount allows for a range of articulation options, making it easy to adjust and accommodate different room layouts. It can hold TVs as large as 43 inches and is VESA compliant.

What you should consider: This mount’s packaging is not very robust, leaving some buyers with units that have been damaged in shipment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RV TV mount for the money

PERLESMITH RV Lockable TV Wall Mount

What you need to know: Able to hold up to 77 pounds, this TV mount is a great value.

What you’ll love: Great articulation and sturdy locking mechanisms make this mount excellent for RV users. Its VESA screw pattern makes it compatible with various TV brands from 23 to 44 inches in size.

What you should consider: This mount comes with screws that are too long for most RV walls. Pay close attention and use alternative hardware to prevent damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mount-It! RV TV Mount

What you need to know: This mount is easy to install and features an articulated arm.

What you’ll love: Thanks to its built-in levels and simple slide-in brackets, this mount is a breeze to install. It even includes an extra bracket that allows you to move the TV to a different location in the RV if you want, including the exterior.

What you should consider: Some have remarked that this model may actually be a standard TV mount that has been rebranded as one designed for RV use. As a result, some users have had to swap the included screws with shorter ones to avoid piercing the fiberglass of their RV.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

