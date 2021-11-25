13 popular gifts that are already on sale and could sell out

Several of the holiday season’s bestselling gifts are electronics, ranging from video game systems to wireless earbuds. Many shoppers are purchasing add-on gifts for them like warranties, protective cases or extra chargers.

Want to get some online holiday shopping done before you sit down for Thanksgiving dinner? Thousands of items are on sale today, and among them are products that we expect will become the season’s top holiday gift picks. We think they’ll sell out by the end of the day.

We’re sharing 10 of the hottest products while they’re on sale and still available. From virtual reality headsets to cashmere cardigans, there’s something for everyone on our shortlist. And if you jump to the end of the article, you’ll find a few more deals on products that are becoming more popular as the holiday season progresses.

Top products on sale now and expected to sell out on Thanksgiving

Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro: $100 off at Amazon

Lauded as a top option for streaming and mobile gaming, this iPad is perfect for those looking for a premium entertainment device. It features some of Apple’s best technology to deliver a second-to-none user experience. Available at Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro: $90 off at Amazon

Apple AirPods offer immersive sound for phone calls and media. The compact earbuds are a major upgrade to bulky and wired headsets, making them an ideal investment for listening on the go. Available at Amazon.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible Laptop: $250 off at HP

Many people have decided to pare down their devices with 2-in-1 laptops. This model, popular for work and casual use, offers a smooth tablet experience with the productivity capabilities of a laptop. Available at HP.

Just Dance 2022: 50% off at Amazon

A bestselling title, this popular video game pulls players into the game with brand-new boards, characters and bosses. It tops many gamers’ wish lists this year as one of the most immersive games available for the system. Available at Amazon.

iTechjoy Fidget Pop-It Burger and Fries Toy: 20% off at Amazon

Pop-it fidget toys, like this one, are sensory devices that may help relieve anxiety and stress with flexible nubs that pop in and out. The toy is made with soft silicone and lends itself to plenty of use for kids and adults alike. Available at Amazon.

Charter Club Women’s Animal-Print Pure Cashmere Cardigan: 70% off at Macy’s

Soft and cozy, this cashmere sweater is a great addition to any winter wardrobe. The sweater coordinates easily with most bottoms and accessories, making it a favorite choice to wear to holiday parties. Available at Macy’s.

Swagtron Swagboard Twist Hoverboard: $17 off at Amazon

One of the leading models on the market, this Swagtron hoverboard provides users with a smooth ride across most terrain types. Besides outperforming many of its competitors, the Swagtron has great curb appeal. Available at Amazon.

Flexisport EG1 Standing Desk: $96 off at Amazon

If you’re one of many people looking to spend more time on your feet, this standing desk is an essential investment. The desk can be placed anywhere, including home offices and remote learning spaces. Available at Amazon.

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug: 25% off at Amazon

The Yeti mug remains a perennial favorite for its impressive vacuum insulation design that keeps beverages cold or warm for up to a day or longer. The brand is known for its built-to-last design, and this rugged mug is no exception. Available at Amazon.

Sonos One Two-Room Speaker Set: $70 off at Amazon

Enjoy rich sound quality with this Sonos Bluetooth speaker that is a favorite for streaming music through popular services like Pandora and Apple Music. The sleek speaker is easy to integrate into most existing media setups. Available at Amazon.

Wildgame Innovations Switch 14 Lightsout Trail Camera: $15 off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

If you’re waiting to finally catch a glimpse of animals undisturbed in their natural habitats, pick up this trail camera. It’s particularly popular for nature-watching during extreme weather or nighttime hours. Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Petcube 1080p Pet Monitoring Camera: 32% off at Amazon

Breathe easy and check in on your pet when you’re not home with this pet camera. The camera can be used day or night, and it’s easy to access live images and video through the user-friendly companion app. Available at Amazon.

Body Glove Raptor Plus Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard: $350 off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Paddleboards, like this one, deliver a total-body workout that builds core and upper-body strength. Stand-up paddleboarding is a fun, dynamic alternative to seated water sports like kayaking and pedal boating. Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

