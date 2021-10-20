Amazon beauty appliance deals on top products and trending devices

The Amazon Beauty Appliance Haul event is expected to include several travel-friendly devices, including compact flat irons and blow dryers. Given the recent return to travel, these beauty devices may be among the top ones sold during the sales event.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Amazon beauty appliance deals

Need to buy a new flat iron, curler or water flosser for yourself or someone else? No matter what is on your radar for the holiday season, the best time to buy them is during Amazon’s Beauty Appliance Haul slated for Oct.16-23.

The weeklong sales event will feature deals on a broad range of beauty devices, which may include salon-grade products from premium brands like T3, CHI and more. So whether you’re buying holiday gifts or want to pick up a newfangled beauty device that piqued your interest on TikTok, head over to Amazon this week to snag them at new low prices.

What to know about Amazon’s Beauty Appliance Haul

What is Amazon’s beauty appliance haul?

Amazon’s Beauty Appliance Haul delivers seven days of sales on bestselling devices, and it’s not just heat-styling tools like flat irons and curling wands. The all-encompassing event includes deep discounts on personal care appliances like water flossers, digital weight scales, electric toothbrushes and epilators. Amazon shoppers may see as much as 40% off these devices.

Why it’s worth shopping Amazon beauty appliance deals

It’s smart to hop on Amazon’s upcoming beauty appliance deals, and it’s not just a matter of buying top products at lower prices.

Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau’s Public Relations and Communications Manager of the Great West and Pacific, tells Kristine Uyeno at Wake Up 2Day that it’s better to start holiday shopping sooner rather than later. Retailers are already reporting they expect many tech products to be sold out by November — long before Black Friday arrives — due to microchip shortages.

Unfortunately, that includes high-tech beauty appliances, particularly those already in high demand like several Dyson and Dry Bar devices. Because shopping for the holidays is quickly becoming a game of availability, shoppers should take advantage of the early haul event before products disappear. In fact, Freitas says retailers have also indicated they may not be restocked until 2022 for certain devices.

How to save with Amazon beauty appliance deals

Sign up for Amazon Prime

To get the most out of Amazon’s Beauty Appliance Haul, shoppers need an Amazon Prime membership. It currently costs $119 per year for most households and $59 per year for students and qualifying government assistance recipients.

However, shoppers can try Prime for a month at no cost, which means they can enjoy all Prime membership perks during Amazon’s shopping event. Not only will they be eligible for all deals, but they’ll also get free two-day shipping on millions of items. For shoppers who can’t wait to try out their new beauty appliances, fast shipping alone is worth the free trial or membership.

Add to cart

Even if shoppers don’t see a particular beauty device on sale yet, they should add it to their Amazon carts anyway. When the product goes on sale, the lower price is reflected in their cart, and they can simply checkout within seconds.

While adding products to Amazon carts won’t actually impact savings, it does boost the chances of getting high-demand products. As a result, shoppers not only save money on the product during the sales event, they eliminate the frustration of trying to find it later in the holiday season — and potentially paying a higher price for it.

Use a price tracker

Some deals during the Amazon Beauty Appliance Haul may look too good to pass on — but they might be. To find out whether the discounted price is truly a worthwhile sale, shoppers can compare previous prices at CamelCamelCamel, an Amazon price tracker. When they place the Amazon URL in the search box, they’ll see a price fluctuation chart that may go as far back as a year or more.

Look for Amazon coupons

Now and then, Amazon adds coupons to specific products so shoppers can stack savings. Finding them involves a little bit of digging on Amazon’s Coupon page, but sometimes, shoppers are lucky enough to see coupons pop up on product pages or in their carts. There’s no guarantee that products part of Amazon’s Beauty Appliance Haul event will come with extra coupons, but it’s worth being on the lookout for them.

However, the coupons aren’t automatically applied to products. Shoppers need to click to activate them. Fortunately, they’re located right beneath the Prime price on product pages and feature tiny orange or green banners.

9 best products to buy during Amazon’s beauty appliance haul

T3 Micro Cura Digital Ionic Professional Blow Dryer

A salon-quality model, the T3 blow dryer has digital heat controls for seamless adjustments. It’s equipped with an ion generator that smooths and softens hair.

Sold by Amazon

PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device

This facial scrubber cleanses skin with SonicGlow technology that pulses 7,000 times per minute. The vibrations gently dislodge dirt from pores and help soaps and serums penetrate the skin better.

Sold by Amazon

HOT TOOLS Professional 24K Gold One-Step Volumizer Bundle

This volumizer’s wide, oval barrel delivers even heat distribution for fast, efficient drying. The tool is packaged with HOT TOOLS’ thermal styling spray that keeps hair soft and damage free.

Sold by Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

With pulsating jets of water, the bestselling Waterpik is a gentle alternative to flossing. It removes up to 99.9% of plaque, and it’s effective for blasting away food particles around braces.

Sold by Amazon

Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver

Made with Tourmaline ceramic plates, Bed Head’s deep waver boosts shine while it shapes and sculpts hair. The device is ideal for creating beachy waves on all hair types, including thicker hair.

Sold by Amazon

Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9

The rotating head in this premium epilator offers effortless navigation around hard-to-reach areas, such as around the ankle or behind the knee. It has a built-in sensor that knows exactly how much pressure is necessary to extract hair.

Sold by Amazon

CHI The Sparkler 1-inch Lava Ceramic Hair Iron

This bedazzled CHI flat iron features volcanic lava plates that glide across hair. The plates conduct heat efficiently, and as a result, the iron straightens hair more quickly and reduces overall heat exposure.

Sold by Amazon

Conair True Glow Facial Sauna

This Conair sauna set, which includes a gentle-mist facial sauna and pore cleansing brush, is ideal for at-home facials. Skin feels hydrated and refreshed after each session with the device.

Sold by Amazon

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Professional Curl Machine

Ideal for creating smooth, well-defined curls, this BaBylissPRO device takes the hard work out of styling. The unique Nano Titanium chamber shapes curls more evenly than traditional curling wands.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.