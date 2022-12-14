The best time to shoot an outdoor family photo is the Golden Hour, the 60 minutes before sunset when the sky is colorful and the light is warm.

What outfits are best for fall family photos?

Family photos make great accents around your home and let you look back on treasured moments and seasons. Coordinating or matching outfits tie the look together and can express your family’s personality and interests while also working with a fall theme.

Should my family coordinate outfits for photos?

Matching outfits can be a fun way to make your photos special and highlight the bond between family members. You can find outfits made from the same material or with the same silhouette. If you don’t want to match exactly, complementary colors and patterns look intentional while allowing for individual expression.

Best matching fall family photo outfits

Top matching fall family photo outfits

Mumetaz Family Matching Outfits

What you need to know: These outfits complement each other with coordinating colors and materials.

What you’ll love: You can choose the pieces you need for your family members. The silhouettes are classic and the patterns simple, so you can add your own style with accessories, shoes and sweaters for fall. The dresses have bows at the waist that coordinate with the collars of the boys and men’s matching polo shirts.

What you should consider: The smallest size available is 18 to 24 months for toddlers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top matching fall family photo outfits for the money

The Children’s Place Family Matching Pajamas

What you need to know: Coordinating pajamas are adorable for a fireside photo shoot that captures a special family moment.

What you’ll love: The green moose plaid, black and white buffalo check and red and black buffalo check are all great for fall. There are pajamas for adults, kids, toddlers, babies and even pets. This set is especially great for an at-home photo shoot for a casual, candid look.

What you should consider: Not all patterns come in every size or style.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

Iffei Matching Family Dresses

What you need to know: Matching dresses work for a Mommy and Me photo session.

What you’ll love: There are seven colors, including earthy ones like mustard and burgundy that look great in fall photos. They have ruffle sleeves, button fronts, and a defined waist. The hem on the dress is longer, which allows for more comfortable movement when capturing candid shots.

What you should consider: You’ll need to find something separate for those who prefer pants and shirts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best coordinating fall family photo outfits

Top fall family photo outfit for mom

Croft And Barrow Knot Waist Shirt Dress

What you need to know: You can build your family’s photo color palette around the white and black of this plaid flannel.

What you’ll love: The knot waist is flattering and the longer hem looks great with heels, boots or even sneakers. It has buttons down the front and at the sleeves for an authentic shirt dress shape. You can also adjust the tie closure for a more custom fit.

What you should consider: The only other color is red and green plaid, which will look out of place in a fall photo.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top fall family photo outfit for dad

Men’s Sonoma Good for Life Flannel Button-Down Shirt

What you need to know: Iconic fall plaids look great while apple picking, at the pumpkin patch, or with a fall foliage background.

What you’ll love: It comes in regular and slim fits to make sure Dad looks his best in family photos. There are plenty of plaid color combinations as well as some solid neutrals for those who prefer a simpler look.

What you should consider: The flannel is heavy and might be too hot for some fall days.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top fall family outfit for girls

Bonnie Jean Girl’s Thanksgiving Dress with Cardigan

What you need to know: Fall colors such as teal, dark orange and dusty pink combine with delicate delicate floral patterns in four color combinations.

What you’ll love: The cardigan can be worn with other outfits as well, making it an even better value. It is machine-washable and has a zipper closure in the back. Some sets include a button-front cardigan while others have a small hook at the top.

What you should consider: The satin dress may be too formal for outdoor photo sessions, especially popular in the fall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall family outfit for boys

Tommy Hilfiger Pullover Sweater, Dress Shirt and Pants Set

What you need to know: Boys can choose their look with two shirts.

What you’ll love: The plaid dress shirt looks great on its own or under the solid white sweater. A shawl collar and front knitted design give just enough detail to add interest while still coordinating with the rest of the family. Solid-color pants have elastic at the back, which makes them easy to pull on and off.

What you should consider: You can’t mix and match sizes if your child has long legs or a longer torso.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall family outfit for baby

Hope And Henry Organic Cotton Sweater Romper

What you need to know: It doesn’t get any cuter than a baby in a knit sweater.

What you’ll love: The romper comes in multiple colors and styles, including five with long pants and sleeves. It’s made of organic cotton but is still safe to put in the washing machine. All of the colors are solid with subtle details and won’t clash if other family members have patterns.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include footwear, which most babies will need to stay warm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katie Begley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.