It’s never too early to start looking for Black Friday deals, especially when it comes to TVs. Black Friday is famous for great discounts on big-ticket electronics like TVs, and this year looks no different. Right now, Amazon has a sweet discount on an LG OLED TV, and Walmart is offering a huge 85-inch Samsung for a steal.

Though Black Friday is technically on the day after Thanksgiving, major retailers often start their sales a day, a week or even more in advance. Those deals usually stick around over the weekend into Cyber Monday, the online-only shopping event — and sometimes last even longer.

BestReviews keeps track of all sorts of deals on your favorite products, including electronics and TVs. If you’re looking for the best Black Friday TV deals, keep this article handy as we’ll continue to update it throughout the lead-up to the big day.

Best 30- to 49-inch TV deals

Buying for a dorm room, an apartment or a secondary room in the home? TVs in the 30- to 49-inch class can offer a great picture and quality sound in smaller spaces.

A bedroom- or bookshelf-sized HD (720p) TV, this 32-inch LED model comes with Philips branding and built-in streaming via the ever-popular Roku OS. You can stream Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+ and even Apple TV+ from the top of your dresser or in a corner of your kitchen. A tiny bezel (the border between the screen and the frame) makes the 32-inch screen look even bigger.

We’ve tested and recommended Amazon’s own Fire TVs before, thanks to their low price, great streaming and Alexa-enabled remote controls. You can get this compact 40-inch Amazon Fire TV, with full 1080p HD resolution, right now and enjoy not just Amazon Prime’s library of content, but all your other favorite streaming services, plus digital over-the-air TV and voice control with Alexa.

Best 50- to 69-inch TV deals

Most people will be more than happy with TVs that are between 50 and 69 inches. These models are great for living rooms, dens and larger bedrooms.

No other display technology can match OLED’s true blacks and picture quality. This 55-inch LG 4K TV offers top-line features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, a 120-hertz refresh rate, gaming mode and AI-powered upscaling. LG’s webOS allows you to access the top streaming channels, and it has Alexa compatibility.

We tested this 65-inch Hisense QLED TV and think it’s a fantastic TV for the price, with plenty of vibrant color and inky blacks that everyone from cinephiles to gamers will enjoy. It’s Dolby Vision- and Dolby Atmos-compatible with Google-powered streaming.

Best 70-plus-inch TV deals

Outfitting a great room, a home theater or just want to splurge? TVs bigger than 70 inches bring movie-like immersion and impact to your home.

Stand back. This beast of a TV from Samsung is designed to bowl you over with its 85-inch 4K home-theater screen and sharp, intensely colorful QLED picture. Not only does it upscale content to 4K quality, but it can also drive its huge display at 4K resolution and 120-hertz refresh, which means smooth action even for gamers.

QNED is LG’s version of QLED and provides great color saturation and excellent contrast. At a spacious 75 inches, this LG 4K TV is perfect for a living room or open-plan space. Buyers are impressed not just by its picture quality for the price but also by its excellent sound.

Best 4K TV deals

Unless you’re on a strict budget, your next TV should be a 4K TV. These ultra-high-definition TVs have become the new standard, with practically every streaming service offering 4K content.

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV runs on a beautiful and detailed OLED screen with Dolby Vision and an innovative sound design that uses the whole surface of the screen as the speaker. Being a Sony, it’s got optimizations for working with a PlayStation gaming console, including a 120-hertz refresh rate plus auto-genre sensing. It runs Google TV for streaming and also supports Apple AirPlay.

We think this is one of the best TVs on the market. Samsung’s TV prowess is famous, and an OLED screen is the best display you can find. We tested this model and were wowed by its picture quality at every viewing angle we tried, and how it provided what felt like a next-level gaming experience.

Who has the best TV deals on Black Friday?

Black Friday sometimes seems made for buying TVs. The big-box retailers, such as Walmart, Best Buy, Target and others, always try to outdo each other on doorbuster deals for TVs on Black Friday itself. These deals often are mirrored online, not just by the retailers’ own websites but also on Amazon. Some TV makers themselves, like Samsung, also offer steep discounts on their TVs direct from their web stores during the Black Friday weekend.

Is it best to buy a TV on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Black Friday edges out Cyber Monday for great TV deals, according to most experts. Black Friday tends to have the steepest, time-limited deals on TVs and other major electronics. Cyber Monday has great deals, too, but they typically just echo what you could have gotten on Black Friday and, most likely, with lower stock.

