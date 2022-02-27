Which Care Bear costumes are best?

It can be tricky finding the best Care Bear costume, especially if you have a favorite character you’re hoping to dress up as. While “Care Bears” remains one of the most popular kids’ shows for many older generations, the show has also continued to release licensed products since its discontinuation — including a handful of exciting Care Bear Halloween costumes for children of all ages.

Out of a wide range of great Care Bear costumes, this Toddler Cheer Bear Care Bear Costume depicts the show’s classic protagonist bear, Cheer Bear, and offers a super cute Halloween look for any toddler or young child.

What to know before you buy a Care Bear costume

Age and size

Like with any costume, considering the age of the wearer and the overall size is going to help you pick the best option for your needs. The best Halloween costumes for babies, for instance, will obviously not fit an adult, while adult Care Bear costumes likely won’t be suitable for kids due to their size.

Costume type

The type of costume you or your child wants to wear is worth considering before you purchase a costume since it can change the experience for the wearer. If you prefer low-maintenance, minimal Halloween costumes, a subtle clothing outfit depicting you or your child’s favorite Care Bear may be the best way to go, while others may prefer big onesie-style costumes that cover the majority of the wearer’s body.

Favorite Care Bear

Another important thing to consider before purchasing a Care Bear costume is which character from the show the wearer likes the most. While Cheer Bear is the most commonly favored Care Bear in most cases, others appreciate classics like Wish Bear, Funshine Bear, Grumpy Bear and others. Looking for you or your child’s favorite Care Bear character in costume form is a great way to help ensure they’ll enjoy the costume when they see it, rather than being disappointed that they couldn’t be their favorite character.

What to look for in a quality Care Bear costume

High-quality material

Like with any set of clothing, the material of a given Care Bear costume will determine how comfortable the costume is to wear, how long the costume will last and how durable the costume is when worn. Finding a costume that’s made from high-grade cotton/polyester combinations, as well as other high-quality materials, is a safe bet for ensuring the longest and best life possible for the Care Bear costume you buy.

Convincing costume design

Ultimately, a costume is nothing without a good design. Finding Care Bear costumes that are convincing in their design is a good way to avoid disappointment and to make your chosen costume is recognizable by other Halloween enthusiasts and Care Bear fans.

Easily washable

Also, like most clothing, Care Bear costumes that are easily washable are considered better than those that aren’t. Many costumes can be washed and dried like most normal clothes, while others may include varying abilities to wash or dry them.

How much you can expect to spend on a Care Bear costume

Care Bear costumes can vary significantly in price, depending on where you get them from, what size they are and how immersive they appear. In most cases, you can find Care Bear costumes ranging from $20-$60.

Care Bear costume FAQ

Can you find adult Care Bear costumes?

A. While they’re a bit harder to find than toddler or baby Care Bear costumes, you can find adult Care Bear costumes from a variety of outlets.

Which Care Bear costumes are best for Halloween parties?

A. Care Bear costumes come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and characters. While some onesie-style Halloween Care Bear costumes may keep the wearer too hot for attending a crowded Halloween party, other costumes are more minimal, offering the user an added degree of breathability.

What’s the best Care Bear costume to buy?

Top Care Bear costume

Underwraps Toddler Cheer Bear Care Bears Costume

What you need to know: This toddler Care Bear costume depicting Cheer Bear is the perfect gift for young fans of the series, offering Cheer Bear’s classic rainbow belly and bear face atop the costume’s hood.

What you’ll love: This Cheer Bear costume from Underwraps is a unisex fit and is the perfect size for toddlers and small children. It features a cute pink hood and bodysuit matching Cheer Bear’s style, as well as pink slippers that match the overall Care Bear costume.

What you should consider: Buyers must purchase the long sleeve and pants depicted in the picture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Care Bear costume for the money

Girls Cheer Bear Deluxe Toddlers Tutu Care Bears Costume Dress

What you need to know: For those looking to go a different direction from a classic Cheer Bear costume, this Care Bear dress for toddlers is an officially licensed product from Care Bears and comes at a more affordable price.

What you’ll love: The price point for this toddler Care Bears costume is doable for most households, and it includes a cute headband with bear ears, as well as a bright, glittery pink dress with shoulder pads and Cheer Bear’s classic rainbow torso.

What you should consider: Some users complained that the materials making up this Care Bear dress aren’t very durable and that the costume arrived very wrinkled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Underwraps Care Bears Funshine Bear Toddler’s Costume

What you need to know: While Cheer Bear remains one of the most popular bears in the series, others looking for a Funshine Bear costume for toddlers will find this Care Bear costume more than satisfactory.

What you’ll love: Featuring a bright yellow design, this Funshine Bear costume will keep your toddler warm and easy to find in a crowd if you’re planning to attend a big Halloween party/event.

What you should consider: This costume does not include the long-sleeve shirt and long pants depicted in the listing’s picture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

