Personal touches such as your initials, pictures or other unique designs can give your Christmas stocking a festive, unique feeling.

Which modern Christmas stocking is best?

When it comes to Christmas stockings, there are a lot of fun, decorative options available. If you don’t want a traditional Christmas stocking, you may want to get a modern Christmas stocking instead. For a great custom Christmas stocking that is also great for families, check out these Personalized Christmas Stockings. They’re the perfect way to accentuate your living space and bring holiday cheer to your home.

What to know before you buy a modern Christmas stocking

Size

Not all modern Christmas stockings are the same size. Some are only a few inches long, while others can reach up to 20 inches in length. Long stockings that are also wide are good for fitting more or larger presents inside. They’re also great for hanging on the mantle.

A smaller stocking may be the best option for young children or pets since they’re both practical and cute. Typically, larger stockings are best for adults and teenagers.

If you’re getting a new Christmas stocking but aren’t sure what size to go with, consider how much you plan to put in it and how big the gifts are. Worst case scenario, if you choose a stocking that’s too large, you can always fill it with small trinkets, candies, confetti and other fun gifts.

Some modern Christmas stockings come in silly sizes and shapes. For instance, some modern stockings have an extra-long neck or are exceptionally wide.

Colors

Traditional Christmas stockings’ standard red and green colors have their charm, but there are many other unique color options from which to choose. For a modern take, consider getting stockings that are white, blue, pink or even black. Or get a custom Christmas stocking in your favorite colors.

Depending on the colors and design you choose, your Christmas stockings can either stand out or blend in with other Christmas decor or even the Christmas tree.

Patterns or design

Modern Christmas stockings consist of different fabrics, each with its own type of weave or knitted pattern. The way the stocking is made can add a lot in creative textural design, pattern and color combination.

Some stockings are adorned with classic images of Christmas things like Santa Claus, snowmen, Christmas trees or reindeer. These come in a wide range of colors. Some may be more minimalist in design, while others are made to stand out.

While traditional Christmas stockings typically come in solid colors, modern stockings often have interesting patterns. Common options are striped or checkerboard patterns.

What to look for in a quality modern Christmas stocking

Material

Modern Christmas stockings usually consist of an inner layer and an outer layer. Common materials for Christmas stockings include velvet, cotton, felt, linen, burlap and wool. Depending on the material, the stocking may be tightly woven or knitted.

The fabric used determines the look and texture of the stocking. Velvet or certain wool stockings are soft and fluffy, for instance. Linen stockings may be a little coarser.

Many stockings include a puffy cuff around the opening, usually made of faux fur or another soft, synthetic material.

Personalization

There are quite a few ways to personalize or customize Christmas stockings. For example, you may want to request a certain design for the stocking. Or, for family Christmas stockings, you may want everybody’s names embroidered on the front of their own stocking. Get yourself some custom Christmas stockings with your initials or a photograph dangling from the hook or side to add depth and creativity.

If you choose to go with a custom Christmas stocking, ask the creator what they’re willing to do. You’d be surprised at how unique you can make it.

Embellishments

Many classic and modern Christmas stockings have fun embellishments like a cuff, varying in material, texture and color. Other stockings have fun accessories like tassels, ribbons, miniature Christmas wreaths and fuzzy, cotton spheres that dangle. These small details can liven up the look and feel of the stocking.

How much you can expect to spend on modern Christmas stockings

A high-quality, modern Christmas stocking should cost around $15 or less. A custom Christmas stocking, or a set for the family, may cost $20-$50. The cost does depend on how many stockings there are and what types of details or customization are included.

Modern Christmas stocking FAQ

What’s the original purpose of a Christmas stocking?

A. Traditionally, people hung Christmas stockings around the fireplace so that Saint Nicholas would fill them with stocking stuffers like tiny toys, fruits and candy.

Can I wash a Christmas stocking?

A. This depends on the stocking itself. If it has many embellishments or creative touches, it may be difficult to wash. Still, if you want to wash a stocking, run it under lukewarm water in the sink. Use gentle detergent, so the colors don’t fade. Leave it out on a flat surface to air dry. Never wring it out, or it may lose its shape.

What’s the best modern Christmas stocking to buy?

Top modern Christmas stocking

Personalized Christmas Stockings

What you need to know: These custom Christmas stockings are fun, festive and creative.

What you’ll love: Made with fleece, these modern Christmas stockings are large enough to fit most stocking stuffers. They come in different designs, including a snowman, moose, penguin and Santa Claus. It is a great option for those who want matching family or friend stockings.

What you should consider: It takes time to customize.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top modern Christmas stocking for the money

DG-Direct Burlap Christmas Stockings

What you need to know: These large, modern Christmas stockings come in a set and sport cute, themed designs.

What you’ll love: Made from premium quality burlap an linen, these stockings are big enough for most stocking stuffers. They have Santa Claus, a snowman and a deer on the front.

What you should consider: These stockings may be a little larger than the average stocking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Toes Home Knitted Christmas Stockings

What you need to know: Made with 100% acrylic fiber, this set of two Christmas stockings have a very modern look that goes well with the chic, modern aesthetic.

What you’ll love: Available in various solid colors, these stockings are quite durable and will last for many Christmases to come. They come with a little loop that makes it easy to hang them above the fireplace.

What you should consider: They’re a little narrow inside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.