Which Thanksgiving shirts are best?

Whenever and wherever you celebrate Thanksgiving, you want to look good and spread some holiday cheer. There are many funny Thanksgiving shirts and outfit options that can make friends and family smile.

If you want a casual, funny Thanksgiving T-shirt for any Thanksgiving event, the top choice is the Pumpkin Pie Thanksgiving Day T-shirt. With a design for fans of both pumpkin pie and video games and many different color options, it is a good shirt for all ages.

What to know before you buy a Thanksgiving shirt

Are you picking an outfit for a specific event?

If you are planning a Thanksgiving outfit for a particular party or setting, consider what will best suit the occasion. A funny Thanksgiving shirt is good, but some Thanksgiving events could be a little more formal. Think about the venue and setting for a holiday event ahead of time.

Does it need to get a laugh?

There are tons of different graphic T-shirts with a Thanksgiving theme. It could be hard to narrow it down without just looking at what is available. A good rule of thumb is to wear a shirt that makes you laugh. If it can make the wearer smile, it is probably good enough to make everyone else smile on Thanksgiving too.

Who will be around at Thanksgiving?

If you are planning to attend a Thanksgiving gathering with children present, it is important that your shirt is family friendly. There are funny Thanksgiving shirts that are specifically intended to make adults laugh, rather than making people of all ages chuckle. Thanksgiving shirts could also be more subtle. You do not have to wear a silly design if you would prefer to dress in colors and clothing appropriate for the season.

What to look for in a quality Thanksgiving shirt

Clear Printing

Whether it is a graphic T-shirt or a shirt featuring a Thanksgiving pattern, the colors should be clear and sharp. The best shirts clearly communicate their design and allow for easy readability. Thanksgiving shirts that do not use words to communicate an idea will be more universally enjoyed. Thanksgiving T-shirts with small or stylized text printed on them could be difficult for people to quickly read at a glance.

Comfort

Looking good is nice, but feeling good is even better. The best way to spread happiness on Thanksgiving is not a funny shirt, but feeling happy yourself. The best Thanksgiving shirts are comfortable for you to wear. Depending on the duration of an event or gathering, you could need an outfit that is easy to wear for long periods of time. If you plan to be physically active on Thanksgiving, a shirt should also be convenient for moving around.

Humor

A quality Thanksgiving T-shirt will reflect your own sense of humor and express the seasonal spirit. Of course, a shirt does not need to be blatantly silly or feature a printed joke for it to share your good humor at a holiday event. Something simple that features your favorite elements or colors of autumn will work just fine.

How much you can expect to spend on a Thanksgiving shirt

Graphic T-shirts for Thanksgiving will cost about $10-$25, depending on the print and material quality. Thanksgiving T-shirts or dress shirts with complex fabric patterns could cost more.

Thanksgiving shirts FAQ

Should I wear a shirt or sweater?

A. If the weather is cold enough, you may want to look for a Thanksgiving sweater to wear as your top layer instead of a shirt. A graphic T-shirt will not be seen by anyone if you have to wear a sweater or jacket over it. Consider the weather of the location where you plan to wear a Thanksgiving shirt.

Are images or text-based designs better?

A. If you want people of any age or language to be able to understand your Thanksgiving shirt, it should be picture-focused rather than stylized text and words. In general, a graphic T-shirt that is particularly wordy is going to take more time for people to read. It comes down to personal preference, but if you want a Thanksgiving shirt that will make young kids laugh, it should be image based.

What’s the best Thanksgiving shirt to buy?

Top Thanksgiving shirt

Pumpkin Pie Thanksgiving Day T-shirt

What you need to know: This funny Thanksgiving shirt features a pumpkin pie graphic that resembles Pac-Man — perfect holiday wear for fans of gaming and dessert alike.

What you’ll love: It is available in sizes for men, women and youth, with sizes up to 3XL. It also comes in 10 different colors. It is machine washable and lightweight for comfortable holiday wear. The design is fun for all ages to wear.

What you should consider: You should check the fabric composition of each color before you buy, as they have varying cotton and polyester compositions. Solid colors are 100% cotton, but other variants feature different material blends.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Thanksgiving shirt for the money

Silly Turkey Face T-shirt

What you need to know: This affordable, unisex Thanksgiving T-shirt is a simple but fun piece for any fan of Turkeys.

What you’ll love: The cute turkey face design is silk-screened onto the shirt. It comes in sizes from small to 2XL. The inks are resistant to cracking and the product is manufactured in the USA. The shirt does not have a potentially annoying tag — information is printed on the inside of the collar instead.

What you should consider: Some customers found that the sizes were not as expected. The fabric may shrink a little when washed the first time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HYPERFAVOR Thanksgiving Shirts

What you need to know: This button-up unisex T-shirt features fun Thanksgiving fabric patterns that would appeal to adults.

What you’ll love: This short-sleeved Hawaiian style shirt comes in eight different pattern varieties and sizes from small to 5XL. The fabric has enough horizontal stretch that you can easily move around while wearing the shirt. It is machine-washable and can tumble dry.

What you should consider: There is no breast pocket, and while it’s a little dressy compared to most T-shirts, it is not a proper dress shirt for formal events.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.