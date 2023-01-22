Washing your skin to clean off dirt and bacteria before applying a gold facial mask helps it penetrate deeper and work better.

Which gold facial mask is best?

Whether you’re looking to revive dull skin or want to pamper yourself at the end of a stressful day, a gold facial mask is perfect to integrate into your routine. While it’s fun to look at and feels luxurious on your skin, gold face masks also have numerous benefits. Thanks to its noticeable results and powerful ingredients, the Majestic Pure 24K Gold Facial Mask is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a gold facial mask

How to choose the right gold face mask for you

Desired benefit: Before choosing a face mask, decide what benefits you want to receive from it. While gold offers a plethora of benefits, the quality of gold used can affect which benefits you receive. Gold facial masks often include other ingredients that offer additional benefits when paired with gold, including lifting, calming, brightening and smoothing.

Skin type: While gold is suitable for all skin types, some facial masks may have additional ingredients not meant for certain skin types. Dry skin types can benefit more from a hydrating gold facial mask, for instance, while oily skin types might feel like it's too heavy.

Ease of use: Some masks are easier to apply than others, while some are easier to take off. Read the instructions to see all the steps involved before choosing a gold facial mask.

Types of gold face masks

Sheet masks are a piece of fabric pre-soaked with ingredients. They have cutouts for your eyes, nose and mouth, so you can do other things while wearing them. These are the easiest masks to deal with: put them on your face, wait the desired time and throw them away. However, sometimes the holes don’t line up with your face, making them uncomfortable to wear. They also tend to be expensive and wasteful, since you use a new one every time.

are a piece of fabric pre-soaked with ingredients. They have cutouts for your eyes, nose and mouth, so you can do other things while wearing them. These are the easiest masks to deal with: put them on your face, wait the desired time and throw them away. However, sometimes the holes don’t line up with your face, making them uncomfortable to wear. They also tend to be expensive and wasteful, since you use a new one every time. Peel-off masks typically come in a tube or jar. You apply a thin layer all over your face and leave it for the specified amount of time to dry before peeling it off. While the mask should come off in a single piece, it can leave behind some product that needs to be washed off. Sensitive skin types might not be able to handle a peel-off mask.

typically come in a tube or jar. You apply a thin layer all over your face and leave it for the specified amount of time to dry before peeling it off. While the mask should come off in a single piece, it can leave behind some product that needs to be washed off. Sensitive skin types might not be able to handle a peel-off mask. Wash-off masks are usually the most affordable, since you get so many uses out of one jar. They’re applied similarly to a peel-off mask, except they don’t dry. After the specified amount of time, you splash your face with water or wipe it off with a towel. Wash-off masks tend to be the messiest and take the longest to apply and remove.

What to look for in a quality gold facial mask

Benefits of gold facial masks

Promotes younger-looking skin: Gold works by stimulating your natural collagen levels. As we age, we lose collagen and elasticity in our skin, causing wrinkles, sagging and fine lines. By promoting and even increasing collagen production, gold can stave off wrinkles and fine lines when used over time.

Gold works by stimulating your natural collagen levels. As we age, we lose collagen and elasticity in our skin, causing wrinkles, sagging and fine lines. By promoting and even increasing collagen production, gold can stave off wrinkles and fine lines when used over time. Reduces acne and skin infections: Gold is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, which increases your skin’s oxygen supply. Whether you have acne or another skin condition, its soothing properties can reduce eruptions. This also makes it an excellent product for those with sensitive skin.

Gold is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, which increases your skin’s oxygen supply. Whether you have acne or another skin condition, its soothing properties can reduce eruptions. This also makes it an excellent product for those with sensitive skin. Reveals radiant skin: One of the immediate benefits of gold facial masks is a radiant, healthy glow. Gold boosts your skin’s circulation, which can cause it to look bright and energized.

How much you can expect to spend on a gold facial mask

They cost anywhere from $5-$100 depending on ingredients, size of the jar or how many masks come in a package.

Gold facial mask FAQ

How long should I leave a gold facial mask on before removing it?

A. The instructions on the packaging tell how long you should leave it on your face. However, it’s typical to leave them on 15 to 30 minutes for optimal results.

Should I wash my face after removing my gold facial mask?

A. Some masks are removed by wiping your face with a towel or splashing it with water. Don’t wash your face with a cleanser after removing your gold facial mask, or you’ll wash off all the beneficial ingredients.

Can I use a golden facial mask every day?

A. How often you use a golden facial mask depends entirely on the ingredients and the product. Always check the instructions before applying your mask.

What’s the best gold facial mask to buy?

Top gold facial mask

Majestic Pure 24K Gold Facial Mask

What you need to know: This hydrating gold facial mask feels luxurious and offers noticeable results.

What you’ll love: This formula is full of hydrating ingredients to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and brighten the skin.

What you should consider: Some users couldn’t get past the smell, which they found unpleasant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gold facial mask for the money

White Naturals 24K Gold Facial Mask

What you need to know: This face mask touts multiple benefits and is aimed at all skin types and concerns.

What you’ll love: Its plethora of beneficial ingredients create a formula that promises to make your skin smoother and firmer, reduce blemishes and acne scars, and moisturize your skin.

What you should consider: The formula is thinner than expected. A few users experienced a tingling or burning sensation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elixir Premium Lab 24K Golden Skin Refreshing Face Mask

What you need to know: This easy-to-apply gold face mask from Korea contains quality ingredients.

What you’ll love: It contains three layers: the gold layer evens and brightens skin tone, the middle layer contains collagen to moisturize and smooth fine lines, and the cleaning layer removes dead skin cells with light exfoliating properties.

What you should consider: It’s pricey considering it’s a single-use mask.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

