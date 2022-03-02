Which truck bed covers are best?

Trucks are great for hauling around stuff that doesn’t fit inside a car or SUV. The downside is that anything in your truck bed is in plain sight, open to the weather and subject to theft. Truck bed covers solve all these problems.

If you are looking for a folding truck bed cover with an automatic latching system and quick-release cables, the BAK Flip G2 Hard Folding Truck Bed Cover is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a truck bed cover

Design category

Roll-up truck bed covers: These covers are made of soft materials attached to a frame that clamps to the truck bed. You roll the cover open and closed and secure it with snaps. The soft covers of roll-up truck bed covers usually come with a way to keep the soft material taut, which improves your truck’s aerodynamics.

These are made with either soft or hard materials and usually have three or four hinged panels. You fold as few or as many panels open as you need to gain the access you want. Basic folding truck bed covers are mounted on top of the truck bed. However, low-profile truck bed covers are mounted even with the top of the truck bed, providing a neater, cleaner appearance. Retractable truck bed covers: Bed covers of this type are generally made of aluminum or vinyl. They are made in several panels like folding truck bed covers, but the segments glide along a track to open and close. Retractable truck bed covers give you more access to your truck bed when opened.

Made with either soft or hard materials, these covers open like a door. They feature a support rod to prop them up in the open position. Solid impact truck bed covers: These are made of hard plastic or fiberglass and are the most durable and secure types of truck bed covers. The entire cover is hinged right behind the cab and lifts to provide full access to the truck bed. Solid impact truck bed covers come in a variety of colors to coordinate with your truck’s paint scheme.

What to look for in a quality truck bed cover

Materials

Truck bed covers are made of many types of materials, including aluminum, fiberglass, vinyl and canvas, each of which has its strengths and weaknesses. Regardless of the material you choose, make sure it is durable and waterproof.

Fit

Truck bed covers are made in many different sizes. The best ones to buy are the ones made for your truck’s exact make, model, and year. If you choose a generic truck bed cover, make sure it fits the dimensions of your truck snugly and securely.

Installation

Many truck bed covers attach to the bed by means of clamps, most of which require drilling. Truck bed covers are generally lightweight enough for one person to handle, but their size makes them unwieldy, so it is best to have a helping hand. Make sure you have all the tools you need, check to see that all the hardware has come with your order and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for a mistake-free installation.

Security

Soft bed covers: These bed covers with snaps are the least secure of all types because they cannot be locked. Further, if someone is determined to get into your truck bed, fabrics are easily cut open. All soft truck bed covers do is keep the things in your truck bed out of sight and protected from the elements.

How much you can expect to spend on a truck bed cover

Soft covers that provide a minimum of protection can be found for $100. Most high-quality truck bed covers are made of tougher materials and come with increased security costs between $800-$1,000.

Truck bed cover FAQ

Will I have problems installing my truck bed cover if I already have a bed liner?

A. It depends on what type of truck bed cover you buy and how it is attached to your bed. At a minimum, you may find the truck bed cover is a very snug fit.

Are all truck bed covers waterproof?

A. Even if the cover claims to be waterproof, it depends on how securely it attaches to your truck bed, especially at the four corners. One-piece hard covers with seals keep your truck bed dry better than any other kind.

What’s the best truck bed cover to buy?

Top truck bed cover

BAK Flip G2 Hard Folding Truck Bed Cover

What you need to know: If you are looking for a folding truck bed cover with an automatic latching system and quick-release cables, this is it.

What you’ll love: This low-profile truck bed cover allows you to drive with the cover fully closed, fully open and anywhere in between. The G2’s side rails have a built-in drainage system, and the cover uses rubber seals along the rails and at the hinges to keep the water out.

What you should consider: This multi-panel truck bed cover may leak over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top truck bed cover for the money

Tyger Auto T2 Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Cover

What you need to know: If you are looking for an inexpensive universal truck bed cover, the Tyger T2 is a great value.

What you’ll love: This cover has an aircraft-grade aluminum frame, stainless steel attaching clamps and a 24-ounce marine-grade vinyl. The pre-assembled horizontal crossbars support the cover when it is closed and fold up with it when opened to provide full access to the truck bed. Installation is easy and requires no drilling unless your truck has a bed liner.

What you should consider: Because this top is designed to be universal, you may encounter overlapping or gapping issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BAK Revolver X2 Hard Rolling Truck Bed Cover

What you need to know: This hard cover rolls rather than folds.

What you’ll love: The patented rotational locking rails secure the cover to the entire length of the bed with integrated buckles. The RX2 cover is made with gloss vinyl over durable aluminum slats and is capable of withstanding up to 400 pounds of evenly distributed weight. The cover releases with a hidden cable on either side of the truck bed.

What you should consider: You may find some minor leaks at the tailgate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

