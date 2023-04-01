Which high-end booster seat is best?

As your child grows, the type of booster seat they need changes. As infants, they start off in a rear-facing car seat and transition to a forward-facing seat at around 2 years of age. After that, they’ll eventually need to use a booster seat, around 4 or 5 years of age.

Safety and comfort are the top two priorities when it comes to purchasing a booster seat. You’ll also want to consider various other features such as cupholders, fabric type, style and the option to grow with your child. The Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One Car Seat features two cupholders, removable fabric for convenient machine washing and several configurations suitable for infants and children up to 10 years of age.

What to know before you buy a high-end booster seat

What makes a booster seat high-end?

While many people consider expensive booster seats to be high-end, the criteria should be more stringent. Instead, you should consider various aspects, including aesthetics, brand, quality, materials and additional features. You should also consider whether it’s intuitive to use and if your child will be comfortable in it.

Types of booster seats

Booster seats come in several types, sometimes designed for different purposes. The two main types of booster chairs are car and dining.

Car booster seats have either backless or high-back style. Backless ones raise a child up to provide better seat belt positioning, but they don’t offer any back or side support. These are for kids 6 years of age and up.

High-back booster seats are similar to forward-facing car seats and work best for younger kids around 4 years old. They may come with a harness, but you can transition them to your vehicle’s seat belt as the child grows. There are also convertible car seats, some of which work as both infant car seats and booster seats for older children.

Dining booster seats have a more streamlined design and tend to be much more affordable since they don’t require the same safety features as car booster seats. Dining booster seats also come in backed and backless models. Backless models are better for older kids who can sit upright without support.

What to look for in a high-end booster seat

Age range

Booster seats vary in their intended age range. Children 4 years of age or older should only use standard models. However, convertible models support a wider age range. The number you should pay attention to is the listed weight and height range. Regardless of how old your child is, always make sure they fall within the manufacturer’s recommended weight and height limits.

Harness

Harnesses vary by model and the type of booster seat. Dining boosters often have minimal straps with just one, two or three points. Car boosters for younger children either have a three- or five-point harness, and you can use them with your vehicle’s existing seat belt. Five-point harnesses offer a higher level of safety than three-point harnesses.

LATCH system

Only a few car booster seats use the LATCH system. It’s a convenient attachment method that allows you to safely secure the booster in place by using preinstalled hardware. The LATCH system works with nearly all passenger vehicles manufactured after 2002.

Cupholders and food trays

You can find cupholders in both dining and car booster seats. Food trays are usually only on dining booster seats, specifically those designed for young children who can’t eat at the table with adults yet. These are usually easy to clean, contain messes and swing or lift out of the way when you put your child in or take them out of the seat.

How much can you expect to spend on a high-end booster seat

There are high-end booster seats available for any budget. The pricing varies depending on brand, weight, features and more. You can expect to spend $150-$400 on a high-end booster seat.

High-end booster seat FAQ

At what age can my child start using a booster seat?

A. Most children can start using dining booster seats around 18 months of age. They should start using car booster seats when they turn 4 years old or when your doctor recommends they’re large enough for a booster seat.

How long do booster seats last?

A. All booster seats have an expiration date, which is usually 6-10 years from the date of manufacture.

What’s the best high-end booster seat to buy?

Top high-end booster seat

Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One Car Seat

What you need to know: This convertible car seat grows with your child, so you can use it for newborns all the way up to 10-year-olds.

What you’ll love: It offers a high level of adjustability to make your child comfortable, including nine recline levels and 15 headrest and harness positions. It has two layers of side impact protection to shield your child’s full body.

What you should consider: Weighing 30 pounds, it’s a bit heavy to move in and out of the car.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end booster seat for the money

Uppababy Alta Booster Seat

What you need to know: This streamlined booster offers a good amount of protection despite its lightweight design. It’s a breeze to move around as needed.

What you’ll love: It features dual side impact pods for safety and comes in several colors to match your vehicle’s interior. It also has a removable cupholder you can attach to either side.

What you should consider: The armrests are very low, which can make it difficult to buckle the seat belt in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Clek Oobr High Back Booster Car Seat

What you need to know: This car seat booster has a strong metal substructure and several layers of energy-absorbing foam. It’s sure to keep your child well protected.

What you’ll love: It has a modern style, which both parents and children can appreciate. You can remove the back to make a backless booster.

What you should consider: The shallow seat doesn’t offer a lot of leg support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

