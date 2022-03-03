Which Halo bassinet is best?

Those first few months with your newborn are truly special, but they can be equally overwhelming. Be prepared by stocking up on the essentials, starting with where your baby is likely to spend most of their time — in a bassinet.

Halo’s series of BassiNests are quality bassinets from a trusted company that specializes in sleep safety. They have multiple models, but one of their best options is the Halo BassiNest Swivel Sleeper Luxe Series.

What to know before you buy a Halo bassinet

Size and weight

All of the Halo swivel bassinet models are the same size and have the same dimensions. The base is 45 inches by 45 inches. At its lowest point, the height is 36 inches, and it weighs 28 pounds.

Models

What sets each model apart are the special features, and there are four main styles.

Essentia : These models swivel 360 degrees, have a patented lowering bedside wall and include a storage pocket.

: These models swivel 360 degrees, have a patented lowering bedside wall and include a storage pocket. Premiere : These models have all the same features as the Essentia, but they also come with a soothing center that includes a nightlight, vibration options and calming sounds.

: These models have all the same features as the Essentia, but they also come with a soothing center that includes a nightlight, vibration options and calming sounds. Luxe : These are the top-of-the-line models that have the same features as the Premiere, and they include premium fabric and a removable bed.

: These are the top-of-the-line models that have the same features as the Premiere, and they include premium fabric and a removable bed. Glide sleeper: This is different from the swivel models in that it glides easily across any surface. This makes it easier for you to keep your baby at a distance when you get in and out of bed.

What to look for in a Halo bassinet

360-degree swivel

Unlike other bassinets, Halo bassinets are the only brand that offers 360 degree swivel technology. This makes it much easier on new moms to be close and bond with their newborns.

Lowering bedside wall

As any new parent knows, when your baby sleeps, you sleep. Still, you want to keep them close. The lowering bedside wall allows the bassinet to butt right up against your bed, so you can easily lift your child out of the bassinet and into bed without having to bend down or adjust.

Breathable mesh walls

All Halo bassinets have breathable mesh walls that allow you to clearly see inside from all angles. This also allows for proper airflow and prevents your baby from overheating.

Accessories

Halo offers a line of products that you can purchase in addition to your bassinet that include:

Fitted sheet: These 100% cotton sheets allow you to have a replacement ready and on hand when the other is being washed.

These 100% cotton sheets allow you to have a replacement ready and on hand when the other is being washed. Newborn insert : This is specifically designed to help your newborn transition to sleeping on their own.

: This is specifically designed to help your newborn transition to sleeping on their own. Breathable replacement mattress: This breathable replacement mattress has the same features as the mattress included.

How much you can expect to spend on a Halo bassinet

The most basic Halo BassiNest, the Esentia, starts at $199. The Premiere has more features and is priced at $289, and the top-of-the-line Luxe, which has the most features, costs $349. There are also twin-sleeper bassinets available for $424.

Halo bassinet FAQ

At what age will my baby outgrow the bassinet?

A. These bassinets are good for babies up to 5 months old and who weigh up to 20 pounds. When your baby has the ability to roll over or push up on their hands and knees, that’s a sign they have outgrown the bassinet.

What is the best way to clean a Halo bassinet?

A. All of the sheets and the bedding inside the bassinet are machine-washable. You don’t want to machine-wash the mattress, so it’s best to wipe it and the frame clean with a damp cloth.

What’s included in the “soothing center?”

A. Although not available with all models, the soothing center includes a nursing timer, the ability to create soothing vibrations, music options to help lull your newborn to sleep and a nightlight that can provide extra illumination when in a dark room.

What’s the best Halo bassinet to buy?

Top Halo bassinet

Halo BassiNest Swivel Sleeper Luxe Series

What you need to know: This is the top model offered by Halo and comes complete with a removable bed and premium fabric.

What you’ll love: This is safe for babies up to 5 months or 20 pounds. The sturdy 4-point base provides stability and easily adjusts between 22 and 34 inches. Once the bassinet is removed from the cradle, it can provide a safe sleeping surface on the floor. It comes with a waterproof pad that is made with a non-toxic flame retardant.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that the removable bassinet retains its original shape and does not fold up for storage or travel purposes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top Halo bassinet for the money

Halo BassiNest Swivel Sleeper Essentia Series

What you need to know: This is the least expensive model in the Halo BassiNest series. It comes with a 360 degree swivel to keep your newborn close and a lowering bedside wall, so you can easily care for your baby from bed.

What you’ll love: This is a great bassinet for small spaces. The base legs can easily tuck under the bed, and it only needs 32 inches of clearance from the wall. It comes with a waterproof mattress and a washable fitted sheet.

What you should consider: Some customers have felt that the bassinet is not level.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Halo BassiNest Swivel Sleeper Premiere Series

What you need to know: This Halo model comes with a soothing center to help keep your child calm when trying to sleep.

What you’ll love: There are two convenient storage pockets that allow you to keep your baby’s essentials close by. The four different levels of soothing sounds and two levels of gentle vibrations help to create a peaceful environment. This model also comes complete with a night light and a floor light.

What you should consider: This bassinet is battery powered and does not plug into the wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

