One color stick can replace multiple makeup products

If you’re looking to simplify your makeup routine, may we recommend the blush stick? Perfect for travel or on-the-go use, these creamy color sticks can be applied to the apples of your cheeks, your lips and your eyelids, which means a single product does the work of a blush, a lipstick and an eyeshadow.

While the waxy product can be applied and blended with a brush or sponge, it works just as well with your fingertips, eliminating the need for additional tools.

What to look for in a blush stick

Blush sticks are super popular right now since they deliver a natural-looking flush to the face and can help create a monochromatic beauty look when applied to multiple areas. Plus, they’re very beginner-friendly, so if you’re not super confident in your makeup skills, this is one product you should definitely try.

A good blush stick can be applied directly to your face and smoothed with fingertips, or applied using fingertips, a makeup brush or a beauty sponge. Commonly, they give sheer, buildable color, so you can apply a little for the most natural look or layer it on for a more intense appearance.

Blush sticks come in matte, radiant and shimmer finishes. When selecting the finish, keep in mind your desired look and skin type. Matte products tend to look best on people with oily and combination skin, radiant and shimmer finishes are particularly flattering on dry skin types and people with normal skin can likely pull off any of the finishes.

If you’re looking for an even more versatile product, many blush sticks come with additional features. A dual-ended product can give you a second color option, a blending brush or a highlighter stick on the opposite side.

Best blush sticks to buy

Nudestix Nudies Cream Blush All-Over-Face Color

From a brand known for its easy-application makeup products, this all-over-face stick comes in more than 20 shades and in three finishes: satin, radiant and matte. The dual-ended item comes with a nifty blending brush. We love that you can layer various shades for a custom look.

Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush & Illuminator

The great feature of this face stick is that the dual-sided product is a blush and a highlighter in one. Apply the cream color first to your lips, cheeks and/or eyelids, then finish with the illuminator on your cheeks, eyes and/or body. It comes in three shades: soft nude rose, peony pink and berry.

Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush

The soft, flexible balm glides seamlessly onto lips and cheeks to deliver a creamy, sheer veil of color. It comes in eight gorgeous hues that are buildable. The vegan product is enriched with vitamin E, which nourishes and conditions your skin while you wear it.

PAT McGRATH LABS Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm

Rich with squalane, passion fruit extract and shea butter, the skin care-packed stick boosts your skin’s moisture while you wear it. The color is soft and buildable with a lightweight and non-sticky feel. It has a dewy, luminous finish.

Attitude Oceanly Plastic-Free Lightweight Blush Stick

This serum-infused formula (available in five shades) has hydrating phytoglycogen, castor oil and algae extract. It gives a blendable, natural-looking color with a radiant finish. The best part: The vegan product comes in a biodegradable cardboard container to reduce plastic waste.

ILIA Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Highlighter + Lip Tint

This buildable wash of color, which comes in nine natural-finish shades and three shimmering hues, gives a dewy and luminous look to skin. Plus, it’s packed with skin care goodness including nourishing shea butter, softening avocado oil and protective orange peel wax.

Pixi On-the-Glow Blush Tinted Moisture Stick

The wide applicator tip makes it easy to get the most out of a single sweep of this face color product. Thanks to ingredients such as ginseng, aloe vera and a mix of fruit extracts, the tinted balm (available in three hues) delivers a hint of natural color while hydrating and conditioning skin.

Julep Skip The Brush Cream to Powder Blush Stick

Get luminous color on your cheeks and lips in just one swipe of this face stick, which applies like a cream but finishes like a powder. It contains moisturizing vitamin E, collagen-boosting grapeseed oil and sweet almond oil, which helps protect from UV damage.

