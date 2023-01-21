Similarly to your fingerprints, no two pairs of lips feature the same print.

Which lip oil is best?

Lip oil treats, nourishes, soothes and locks moisture into your lips. Not to be confused with a balm or an exfoliant, lip oil does not contain sun protection and is best used when applied before a balm and after an exfoliant. Each oil in a lip oil serum serves a different purpose in rejuvenating dry, chapped lips. In pursuit of the best, consider its ingredients and what you’ll pair it with for total protection.

If you’re looking for a hydrating, colorful lip oil that leaves the lips looking and feeling moisturized, Dior Lip Glow Oil is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a lip oil

How to apply lip oil

Apply a few drops of lip oil to your fingers and massage the formula onto your lips. Rub your lips together until the oils begin to soak in and provide noticeable moisture and sheen. Do this up to three times a day or as needed, with a lip balm for added protection and hydration.

Ingredients

Lip oils are typically made with hydrating oils such as avocado, marula, jojoba, rosehip and coconut. Oils are good for all kinds of lips whether they are hydrated or dry and chapped. Oils not only work to protect the lips and add moisture, but they add shine to makeup as a natural alternative to a product such as lip gloss.

When purchasing lip oil, make sure the ingredients are naturally sourced and only contain organic oils and ingredients proven safe for use on the skin. If you have sensitive skin, avoid lip oil serums that contain essential oils.

Adding sun protection

Lip oils do not act as a protectant against the sun. When purchasing lip oil, also purchase a balm to provide protection against the sun. Allowing your lip oil to soak in and following with a balm that has a sun protection factor will protect your lips from premature aging, skin cancer and lip burn.

What to look for in a quality lip oil

Cruelty-free

Cruelty-free products are often natural and organic. They feature a cruelty-free symbol, meaning the manufacturer has pledged not to test on animals. To check if a product is cruelty-free, look for a leaping bunny symbol on the packaging.

Hydration

A good lip oil deeply hydrates the lips. Lip oils typically contain a mixture of oils that soak into the lips and make them softer. Multiple oils and vitamins can leave your lips looking glossy. Before purchasing a lip oil, check the description to make sure it’s hydrating, especially if you have dry lips.

Tint

While some lip oils are clear, others are tinted. These shades are typically sheer and gives lips a hint of color that produces a natural appearance. Because they’re subtle, the hues from tinted lip oils can easily be paired with other tinted lip products.

How much you can expect to spend on a lip oil

A lip oil costs $5-$40, depending on the brand and ingredients. A lip oil that contains fewer moisturizing ingredients costs $5–$10, while a hydrating lip oil with added moisturizers is priced around $20-$40.

Lip oil FAQ

What’s the difference between lip oil and lip balm?

A. Lip balms are meant to coat the lips in moisture and have thick formulas. Some SPF formulas protect the lips and remain on the lips for a long time. Lip oils provide longer-lasting moisture and do not require frequent reapplication. Lip oils soak into the skin, while lip balms sit on top of the skin to protect it.

Do you need to exfoliate your lips before or after you use lip oil?

A. It is a good idea to apply lip oil after exfoliation so the oil can soak in and soothe the lips. After the dead skin is removed from the lips, the oils can moisturize deeply and work to create a soft layer of skin.

What’s the best lip oil to buy?

Top lip oil

Dior Lip Glow Oil

What you need to know: This lip oil offers nice color, attention-grabbing shine and a moisturizing formula.

What you’ll love: It’s made of rich oils that do a good job boosting lips’ moisture. The scent is light and pleasant. The oil offers a beautiful shine in several attractive colors.

What you should consider: In addition to a fairly high price, this oil is on the sticky side.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top lip oil for the money

Tarte Sugar Rush Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil

What you need to know: This lip oil is glossy and uses simple ingredients to hydrate and moisturize the lips.

What you’ll love: It features natural plant oils that plump the lips while they absorb and soften the skin. It’s available at a reasonable price.

What you should consider: Some users thought this lip oil was heavy and sticky.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Winky Lux Hydrating Lip Oil

What you need to know: This lip oil is clear, hydrating and sparkling, all for a price that won’t break your budget.

What you’ll love: Vitamin E, nourishing plant oils and peptides make it highly moisturizing. It also smells great and produces a gorgeous shine with a slight shimmer users love.

What you should consider: You may have to reapply it after several hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Amazon and Target

