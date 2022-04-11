Which Tom Ford lipstick is best?

Tom Ford has earned a stellar reputation as a luxury fashion brand, but its beauty products have become just as popular as its ready-to-wear, made-to-measure, shoe and accessory offerings. In particular, Tom Ford lipsticks are a favorite among beauty influencers for their comfortable feel, long wear times and striking packaging.

Tom Ford lipsticks are available in multiple formulas, so there’s an option to suit most preferences. The brand also offers several finishes and a wide color range, providing options for nearly any look. If you’re looking for a luxurious lipstick with a luminous finish and rich color, Tom Ford Lip Color Lipstick is the brand’s best-selling option.

What to know before you buy a Tom Ford lipstick

Formula

Tom Ford lipsticks are available in two main formulas: traditional bullet and liquid.

Tom Ford bullet lipsticks are a classic lipstick formula in an easy-to-use twist-up tube. They feature a solid piece of cream lipstick molded into a bullet with a slanted tip that perfectly fits your lips’ shape.

These Tom Ford lipsticks are available in various colors and finishes and are easy for even makeup beginners to apply. They’re also much easier to remove than liquid formulas, but they usually don’t wear as long.

Tom Ford liquid lipsticks have a thin consistency that dries on the lips after applying them, so they last all day. They come in a tube and have a doe-foot applicator in the cap to apply them.

Most Tom Ford liquid lipsticks offer a matte finish, so they’re fairly drying on the lips. However, they can last for hours without needing a touch-up, even when eating and drinking.

Finish

Tom Ford lipsticks come in a wide array of finishes, so you can find the perfect option for your look.

The most common Tom Ford lipstick finish options include:

Matte: Matte lipsticks have a completely flat finish, so there’s no shine at all. They are usually intensely pigmented and offer longer wear times than other lipsticks. Matte lipsticks don’t contain many moisturizing ingredients, making them pretty drying and sometimes uncomfortable. Tom Ford lipsticks are available in several matte finishes, so some are formulated to be more comfortable to wear.

Matte lipsticks have a completely flat finish, so there’s no shine at all. They are usually intensely pigmented and offer longer wear times than other lipsticks. Matte lipsticks don’t contain many moisturizing ingredients, making them pretty drying and sometimes uncomfortable. Tom Ford lipsticks are available in several matte finishes, so some are formulated to be more comfortable to wear. Cream: Cream lipsticks have a creamy texture and a slight sheen because they contain moisturizing ingredients. They’re extremely comfortable to wear and offer fairly full coverage. They don’t wear as long as matte lipsticks, so they require touching up throughout the day.

Cream lipsticks have a creamy texture and a slight sheen because they contain moisturizing ingredients. They’re extremely comfortable to wear and offer fairly full coverage. They don’t wear as long as matte lipsticks, so they require touching up throughout the day. Satin: Satin lipsticks also have a creamy feel on the lips, but they usually aren’t as moisturizing as cream lipsticks. They have slightly more sheen on the lips as well.

Satin lipsticks also have a creamy feel on the lips, but they usually aren’t as moisturizing as cream lipsticks. They have slightly more sheen on the lips as well. Glossy: Glossy lipsticks have a high-shine finish and contain plenty of moisturizing ingredients that make them very comfortable to wear. They are pretty sheer and don’t last long on the lips.

What to look for in a quality Tom Ford lipstick

Ingredients

Tom Ford lipsticks stand out for their high-performing formulas, which contain ingredients that improve their texture and feel. Each formula has different ingredients, but some common ingredients to look for in Tom Ford lipsticks include:

Soja seed extract: This ingredient helps nourish the lips and gives the lipstick a creamy texture.

This ingredient helps nourish the lips and gives the lipstick a creamy texture. Murumuru butter: This ingredient also helps nourish and hydrate the lips and provides a smooth, creamy texture.

This ingredient also helps nourish and hydrate the lips and provides a smooth, creamy texture. Daikon radish oil: This ingredient is a natural emollient oil that hydrates the lips and offers a smooth texture.

This ingredient is a natural emollient oil that hydrates the lips and offers a smooth texture. Vitamins E and C: These antioxidants help protect the lips from free radical damage. They also help heal and soften dry, chapped lips.

These antioxidants help protect the lips from free radical damage. They also help heal and soften dry, chapped lips. Mineral powder: This natural ingredient helps provide rich pigmentation and a comfortable matte finish.

In addition to containing high-quality ingredients, Tom Ford lipsticks also stand out for the potentially problematic ingredients they don’t contain. The lipsticks are paraben- and gluten-free.

Shade range

Depending on the Tom Ford lipstick formula you’re considering, you can choose from as many as 28 shades. All Tom Ford lipsticks come in classic shades, such as bold red, flattering nudes and wearable pinks. You can also find plenty of bright shades, including fun coral and fuchsia options, as well as deeper shades like burgundy or berry.

Packaging

Tom Ford lipsticks feature luxurious packaging that has a weighty feel in hand. Most lipsticks come in dark tubes with gold trim, though some special edition formulas feature white and gold packaging. A few even have fully gold packaging.

How much you can expect to spend on a Tom Ford lipstick

Tom Ford lipsticks cost $55-$58. Most of the brand’s standard matte, satin and cream lipsticks cost $55-$56, but you’ll pay $57-$58 for Tom Ford liquid lipsticks.

Tom Ford lipstick FAQ

Are Tom Ford lipsticks drying?

A. Some Tom Ford lipsticks are fairly drying, but that’s because they offer a long-wearing matte finish that doesn’t contain as many hydrating ingredients. The brand also offers plenty of moisturizing lipsticks that are incredibly comfortable to wear. Unfortunately, you have to choose between wear time and comfort when buying lipstick because hydrating formulas don’t last as long on the lips.

Should I use a lip liner with Tom Ford lipstick?

A. It depends on the type of look you like and whether you have issues with lipstick bleeding around your lip line. Creamier, more hydrating lipsticks have a tendency to bleed more, so you may want to pair those Tom Ford formulas with a liner. Lighter nude shades can sometimes make your lips look less defined, so you may need to add a liner to help shape your lips.

What’s the best Tom Ford lipstick to buy?

Top Tom Ford lipstick

Tom Ford Lip Color Lipstick

What you need to know: Featuring the iconic Tom Ford packaging, this lipstick delivers a creamy, comfortable formula and vibrant color that looks as good as it feels.

What you’ll love: It has hydrating ingredients like chamomilla flower oil and soja seed extract for a comfortable feel on the lips. It offers fade-resistant color that lasts for hours. The formula has a flattering, comfortable satin finish. It’s paraben- and mineral oil-free.

What you should consider: It can transfer somewhat easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Tom Ford lipstick for the money

Tom Ford Lip Color Matte Lipstick

What you need to know: With its matte finish and rich color, this traditional lipstick can make a bold statement for any occasion.

What you’ll love: The matte finish provides full coverage and a long wear time. It feels more comfortable on the lips than other matte lipsticks. It contains vitamins E and C to nourish and protect.

What you should consider: It doesn’t last as long as other matte formulas.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Luxe

What you need to know: This liquid lipstick offers an intense color that lasts all day without looking cakey or dry.

What you’ll love: It’s available in both soft-matte and high-shine finishes. It contains daikon radish oil for smoother application and a more comfortable feel on the lips. The formula doesn’t contain parabens, mineral oil or gluten.

What you should consider: Some buyers complain that the applicator is too long for the tube, so it can break off easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

