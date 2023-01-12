Which teeth whitening strips are best?

Yellowing teeth is natural and happens as we age. Teeth can also become discolored due to the consumption of certain foods and drinks, but thanks to at-home whitening strips, anyone can whiten their teeth without stepping foot in a dental office.

With the abundance of teeth whitening strips on the market, you’re sure to find one that suits your lifestyle. However, if you’re looking for a short daily treatment with near-professional results, Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips are an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy teeth whitening strips

There are many ways to whiten your teeth at home, including teeth whitening toothpaste and mouthwash. If you choose teeth whitening strips, here are some things to consider.

How do teeth whitening strips work?

All teeth whitening strips use whitening ingredients such as carbamide peroxide or hydrogen peroxide to reach below the teeth’s enamel surfaces and remove stains. These ingredients should remove superficial stains without damaging your tooth’s enamel.

The flexible polyethylene strips are then used to keep the whitening gel in place against your teeth without washing off. A package usually comes with two strips: one for the top and one for the bottom teeth.

How long does it take for whitening strips to work?

This depends on the amount of stains and the type of whitening strip. Some strips need to be worn for 30 minutes a day, while others can be used overnight. A kit usually includes treatments anywhere from 5 to 14 days while promising to make your teeth up to 18 shades whiter at the end of a treatment. However, deep-set stains may require more treatment than other stains.

What causes teeth to become yellow?

Age is one factor that causes teeth to turn yellow. As we age, the enamel on our teeth gets thinner and wears away due to constant chewing and exposure to acidic food and drinks. Common food and beverages that stain teeth include coffee, tea, wine, soda, tomato sauce, curry and many types of fruit. Nicotine from smoking can also cause significant teeth stains.

What to look for in a quality teeth whitening strip

Strength

Whitening strips come in all different strengths. Lower-strength whitening strips are designed to touch up a dull smile, while high-strength whitening strips can remove deep-set stains and whiten teeth several shades. Advanced-level strips can be harsh on teeth, so be sure to pick a level suitable to your needs.

Lifestyle

Whitening strips are not one-size-fits-all, so you should pick one that’s suits your lifestyle. For example, some strips require two hours of use every single day. If you don’t think you have hours a day to set aside for teeth whitening, choose overnight teeth whitening strips or those that only require 30 minutes.

Tooth sensitivity

Because teeth whitening strips reach below the enamel to fade deep stains, many people experience sensitivity. If you already have sensitive teeth or gums, you might consider starting with a lower-strength whitening strip and working up if you don’t experience additional pain or sensitivity.

How much you can expect to spend on teeth whitening strips

Teeth whitening strips can cost $10-$100, depending on the number of treatments per box, the strength of treatment and the brand of whitening strips.

Teeth whitening strips FAQ

Can I use whitening strips if I have a cavity?

A. Crest says on its website that it doesn’t recommend using whitening strips before consulting your dentist if you have a cavity or require dental work.

Should I brush my teeth directly after using whitening strips?

A. You should be able to brush your teeth and floss after using whitening strips. However, be sure to read the instructions on your strips to ensure brushing will not interfere with the whitening treatment.

What are the best teeth whitening strips to buy?

Top teeth whitening strips

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips Kit

What you need to know: Because these whitening strips use the same whitening ingredient dentists do, they provide similar results for a fraction of the price of professional treatments.

What you’ll love: Crest says these strips will get your teeth 18 levels whiter in just 20 days, using them only 30 minutes a day. They’re also enamel-safe since they use the same enamel-safe teeth whitening ingredient dentists do.

What you should consider: Some users experience increased tooth sensitivity and pain after the first few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top teeth whitening strips for the money

Crest 3D White Vivid Plus Teeth Whitening Kit

What you need to know: These affordable whitening strips are a great alternative to premium Crest strips while using the same ingredients.

What you’ll love: All Crest whitening strips use enamel-safe teeth whitening ingredients. These strips have a no-slip grip, so you can talk and even drink while whitening your teeth. This kit also includes two one-hour express strips.

What you should consider: They’re powerful, and might not be ideal for those with sensitive teeth or gums.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

What you need to know: These dentist-formulated stripes whiten teeth without causing sensitivity.

What you’ll love: Since they don’t contain bleaches, they remove stains without stripping enamel. They’re designed to support your microbiome for optimal oral health, getting rid of bad bacteria while protecting good bacteria. They only need to be worn for 30 minute a day.

What you should consider: The results aren’t as impressive as some users would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

