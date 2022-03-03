Which gel mattress topper IS best?

If used long enough, any mattress can become significantly less cushioned and comfortable. Instead of replacing the mattress entirely, which can cost a great deal of money, many turn to gel mattress toppers to get an extra few years’ worth of use out of their mattress. It can also actively help to keep you a little cooler at night, which can be a godsend in warmer climates.

The best gel mattress topper is the Viscosoft 4-Inch Dual-Layer Gel-Infused Mattress Topper. This is one of the most comfortable and well-constructed gel mattress toppers available, plus it has no strange chemical odors that others can have, and it can even help soothe back pain.

What to know before you buy a gel mattress topper

Mattress toppers vs. mattress pads

Most assume that mattress toppers and mattress pads are essentially the same thing. However, they are quite different. A mattress topper is designed explicitly and solely for capital-C comfort. A mattress pad, on the other hand, adds a relatively small amount of padding: It is designed to protect the mattress from allergens and moisture or liquids, and changes very little to nothing about the sleeping experience. If you’d like to learn more about mattress pads, you can visit the mattress pad buying guide from BestReviews.

Cooling properties

Gel mattress toppers have an innate cooling property, thanks to the gel beads dispersed around the topper, unlike memory foam toppers, which can trap heat and make for a hotter sleeping experience. Gel toppers can also use other materials in their construction, like bamboo, which increase the cooling properties even more.

Thickness

A gel mattress topper can come in most sizes between 1 and 4 inches, though they are also usually available in half-inch increments. The thickness can be a result of different materials as well, instead of solely gel foam, for example. Thicker gel mattress toppers do cost more, and keep in mind that a thinner gel mattress topper will affect how your sleeping experience will feel.

What to look for in a quality gel mattress topper

Resilience

Unlike latex and foam toppers that sag over time, gel gives a mattress topper more elasticity, which assists in maintaining its shape and preventing ripping or sagging.

Odor, fillers and pain-free sleeping

Foam mattress toppers are more likely to contain filler materials that are hazardous to one’s health, in addition to being much more likely to have strange, unpleasant odors that can take days to dissipate once they invade your home. One thing foam does just as well as gel, however, is providing a pressure-relieving surface that can greatly decrease pain around the body.

Customization

Most gel mattress toppers can be cut to better fit your bed — or to only cover the half of the bed you share with another — because their materials don’t need to be sealed. Not all gel mattress toppers can be trimmed, though, so double-check before whipping out those scissors or credit cards.

How much you can expect to spend on a gel mattress topper

Gel mattress toppers are more expensive than their memory foam cousins, though they still remain far and away more affordable than a new mattress. Most entry-level gel mattress toppers cost around $100, with the highest-quality options reaching around $200 or more. As noted, thicker gel mattress toppers are generally more expensive.

Gel mattress topper FAQ

Are there any limits to the ability of a gel mattress topper to extend the lifespan of a mattress?

A. Unfortunately, yes. While most mattress that have had several years of use thrown onto them can endure some extra years of service with a gel mattress topper, any mattress that’s around 10 years old or has been used very roughly or has become lumpy and saggy just can’t be remediated; you’ll need to replace a mattress like that no matter what.

How well will any given gel mattress topper actually fit on my mattress?

A. Many consumers have reported that the gel mattress topper doesn’t fit perfectly, though it is rarely off by more than an inch or two. If you’re particularly worried about it, then you can buy a gel mattress topper that is known to be a touch bigger than the similarly sized mattress and just trim away the excess material.

What’s the best gel mattress topper to buy?

Top gel mattress topper

Viscosoft 4-Inch Dual-Layer Gel-Infused Mattress Topper

What you need to know: This is a well-constructed and very comfortable gel mattress topper; what more could one want?

What you’ll love: This gel mattress topper comes without nasty odors, and some users even reported a decrease in back pain when using it.

What you should consider: Some reported that this gel mattress topper didn’t keep them as cool as they wished it would.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gel mattress topper for the money

Linenspa 2-Inch Convoluted Gel Swirl Mattress Topper

What you need to know: This gel mattress topper is not only a good option, it also costs a fraction of what most other gel mattress toppers cost.

What you’ll love: It’s wonderfully soft and lacks any unpleasant odors, plus it’s hard to overstate just how inexpensive this option is.

What you should consider: It might not fit a given mattress perfectly, and some reported it to be a bit warmer than they had hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Dreamfoam Bedding 2-Inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper

What you need to know: This is one of the cooler options among gel mattress toppers, and is available at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: The foam layer can offer plenty of relief to sore muscles and joints, plus it’s quite plush while still being fairly thin.

What you should consider: There is a possibly unpleasant chemical smell initially, though it does fade quickly enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

