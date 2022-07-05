Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
97°
Wichita
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
State / Regional
National / World
Russia and Ukraine War
Politics
Don’t Miss This
Coronavirus
Health
Entertainment
Good News
Crime
Your Local Election HQ
Telemundo Kansas
Automotive
Top Stories
Wichita City Council approves $1M for healthy food
Video
Top Stories
KS voter registration up after Roe v. Wade overturn
Video
Former SCSO employee sentenced for stealing evidence
Maize QB Avery Johnson commits to Kansas State
Video
New omicron subvariant now most of US COVID cases
Video
Weather
Radar
Forecasts by Storm Track 3
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Weather App
Closings and Delays
Storm Tracker Shoutout
Severe Weather Preparedness
Sports
Local Sports Scores
High School
Competitive Drive
WSU Shockers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Wichita Wind Surge
Olympics
Racing
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Maize QB Avery Johnson commits to Kansas State
Video
Top Stories
Demaryius Thomas had Stage 2 CTE, report says
Video
Chiefs helmet in bottom half of best helmet rankings
Wind Surge defeats Amarillo in front of large crowd
Alvarez’s 9th-inning HR lifts Astros 7-6 over Royals
Gallery
Community
Contests
St Jude Dream Home
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Veteran Salute
Positive Connections
Here For You Spotlight
Remarkable Women
Seeking Solutions
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
More
Contact Us
Send KSN-TV a photo or video
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Email Newsletters
News App
Weather App
Telemundo Programación
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Bedroom Furniture
Best dorm under-bed storage ideas
Top Bedroom Furniture Headlines
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Dodge City wrestler dies of apparent heat stroke
Sheriff: 2 arrests in deadly shooting on Rock Road
1-year-old boy dies Sunday morning
Rudd’s reaction after kids wouldn’t sign boy’s yearbook
Kansas police officer dies on duty
Boating incidents keep rescuers busy at Kansas lake