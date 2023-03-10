The average adult sleeps for around eight hours a night, so it only makes sense to spend time picking a mattress that you find comfortable and supportive. If you’re a fan of firm mattresses, you might be wondering which type of mattress is the firmest. Firmness varies depending on both design and construction.

In this article: Sealy Posturepedic Plus Mattress with Surface-Guard, Swiss Ortho Sleep Pocket Spring Contour Mattress and Brooklyn Bedding Plank TitanFlex Two-Sided Firm Mattress.

What are the benefits of firm mattresses?

Firm mattresses aren’t inherently better than less firm ones, but there is still a range of benefits for those who like them.

Improved spinal alignment: Firm mattresses provide ample support to the spine, which helps keep it in a neutral position while sleeping, reducing the risk of pain and discomfort.

Ideal for stomach sleepers: Stomach sleepers need ample support to keep their spine in a neutral position and reduce the risk of pain and discomfort. A firm mattress can help provide this support.

Reduced pressure points: Since they distribute weight evenly, these mattresses reduce pressure on specific points, such as the hips and shoulders. That said, this may not be true for all sleeping positions. In fact, side sleepers may find they get more discomfort in certain joints on a firm mattress.

Durability: Firm mattresses are often more durable than soft mattresses, because they're less likely to sink or form body impressions over time.

Better for heavier people: If you have a high body weight, you may benefit from a firm mattress, since it provides the extra support needed to prevent sinking and maintain good spinal alignment.

Firm mattress options

You can find both firm and extra-firm mattresses. Even firm mattress fans may find extra-firm mattresses a bit too much.

Firm: A firm mattress provides ample support and has minimal give, but still has some softness. It’s ideal for back and stomach sleepers who need support to maintain proper spinal alignment.

Extra-firm: An extra-firm mattress is even firmer and provides even more support. It has minimal give and is best for people who prefer a very firm sleeping surface, as well as for individuals who need maximum support for their back, neck and spine.

Types of mattresses

These are the most common types of mattresses:

Innerspring mattresses have supportive cores made of metal coils and are topped with foam or other layers of padding.

Memory foam mattresses conform to the body and distribute weight evenly, providing pressure relief. They offer great motion isolation, ideal if you share a bed with a partner.

Hybrid mattresses combine coils and foam. They have a thicker comfort layer than innerspring mattresses, but a similar sturdy base for support. If you like elements of both innerspring and foam mattresses, a hybrid might be for you.

Latex mattresses are made of natural or synthetic latex foam. They're supportive and have a bouncier feel than memory foam.

Which type of mattress is the firmest?

All mattress types are available in a range of firmness, so there isn’t a single firmest type of mattress. Innerspring and hybrid mattresses with high gauge coil systems are often very firm, and latex mattresses are often firmer compared to other foam mattresses. However, you also find extra-firm memory foam mattresses and soft-to-medium innerspring mattresses, so your best bet is to look for any mattress rated firm or extra-firm.

Best firm and extra-firm mattresses

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Mattress with Surface-Guard

If you’re looking for one of the firmest mattresses around, this extra-firm one should be high on your list. It has lots of heavy-gauge coils and is densely packed with a supportive gel foam comfort layer.

Zinus Support Plus Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress

With its heavier-than-average coils, this hybrid mattress is extremely supportive with an extra-firm feel. The coils are individually wrapped to better adapt to your shape and sleeping position for comfort and pressure relief.

Brooklyn Bedding Plank TitanFlex Two-Sided Firm Mattress

If you’re not sure if you’re looking for firm or extra-firm support or your tastes can change between the two, this dual-sided mattress is ideal. One side provides firm support, but flip it and you get an extra-firm option.

Jingwei Memory Foam Mattress

Made from dense memory foam with a cooling gel-top layer, this mattress is firmer than your average foam one. It has an extra-firm feel and comes in king or queen sizes with the choice of 12- or 14-inch depth.

Live and Sleep Elite Mattress

Offering firm support, this mattress is ideal for anyone who wants something with a little more give than extra-firm mattresses provide. The gel-infused upper layer helps avoid overheating.

Molblly Memory Foam Firm Mattress

This mattress comes in a wide range of depths and firmness levels, so make sure you select “firm” from the drop-down list. It’s great for those who want firm support, with some softness from the foam.

Swiss Ortho Sleep Pocket Spring Contour Mattress

Buyers who like the bounce and firm feeling of an innerspring mattress should love this. Although it has foam layers for comfort, the densely packed coil base provides the firm support you’re looking for.

Milliard Memory Foam Mattress

With a deep base of high-density foam and just a thin layer of memory foam for pressure relief, this mattress feels firmer than most foam ones. It comes in twin, full, queen and king sizes and is reasonably priced.

Lucid Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Providing firm support, this foam mattress is ideal for anyone looking for an affordable firm sleeping surface. You can choose from a range of sizes, from twin to California king. There’s also a plush version, so be careful not to select that one.

