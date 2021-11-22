Best gifts for new parents

Although finding the perfect gift for new parents can become a daunting task, the best ones are usually practical and fun rather than overly complicated.

Which gift for new parents is best?

Whether you’re recently a new parent or know someone who is, chances are you’ve already likely noticed that new parents don’t have a lot of time to shop for themselves. Regardless if you want to buy a gift for someone who is welcoming their first child or their third, we can all agree that the parents in your life need a bit of extra care. Look for gifts that save time and effort, and are easy and practical to use.

What to know before you buy gifts for new parents

Appliances

The first few months after a baby is born can be one of the most stressful times for new parents. Between figuring out the best sleep routine, feeding schedules, diaper changes, bath times and more, things can become overwhelming quickly. But luckily technology now exists for anyone that needs an extra hand or even just a quick reprieve from a busy care schedule.

Simple self-care items such as a heating pad or humidifier can make a world of difference to those at home, while products such as a baby food maker and bottle sterilizer help cut out the prep work involved in infant care. Finding the right fit for you or another family will ultimately depend on their unique needs.

Toys

The new parent in your life may decide to focus on different types of toys in the beginning. They may prefer to only get toys that offer early education options or ones that are strictly used for entertainment purposes. As a result, most will range in function, style, and purpose based on the child’s development level.

Furniture

Some furniture sets come with an accompanying rocking chair or dresser with the crib, which is ultimately the most significant furniture purchase a new parent will make. Focus on the crib’s safety and size. Many families pass down heirlooms from previous generations such as an older crib or rocking chair, which can work just as well as a new one.

Clothing

As you know, most parents, old and new, will put baby clothes at the top of their wish lists when shopping for their new bundle of joy. Look for onesies that are easy to get on and off little ones. Gifting an extra clothing piece or set will greatly help out any parent who could use another pair or two of items after a messy day.

Non-essentials

Outside of the obvious baby care essentials a new parent will need, investing in a mom or dad self-care option such as a book, gift certificate or subscription service are also good options. Several local or online businesses can offer services that help alleviate some of the day-to-day pressures involved in parenting, whether it be babysitting help, meal prep or even housekeeping.

What are the best gifts to buy for new parents?

Top swaddle

Nested Bean Zen One – Gently Weighted Swaddle

The versatile and multipurpose design can be adjusted based on the size of your newborn as it grows to 6 months old and offers enough mobility so that they can also self-soothe. The weighted outer layer mimics the natural pressure felt from being held and helps babies sleep better. Quick drying mesh sleeves also work well with babies who are thumb suckers.

Top baby carrier

Infantino Flip Advanced 4-in-1 Carrier

Ergonomic and convertible, this carrier’s seat is adjustable and has shoulder straps that can be fitted to size. The face in and face out design is perfect for newborns or older babies depending on their weight and size. The waist belt offers parents good back support and a comfortable fit.

Best toy

iPlay, iLearn 10pcs Baby Rattle Toys

Brightly colored with different textures and grips, each rattler is designed to suit each stage of child developmentas they engage with touch, smell, and taste. Varying grips help assist in motor skills, while different textures help expand baby sensory experiences. Each piece is also easy to clean and organize.

Top baby bottle cleaner

Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer

Constantly cleaning baby bottles can both be cumbersome and time-consuming. Spend more time resting or cuddling with your baby with just a twist of a dial. Designed with 3-in-1 settings, any parent can sterilize, dry and deodorize up to eleven bottles at once. Other accessories like small plastic toys, teethers, and pacifiers can all be cleaned as well.

Top baby video monitor

ANMEATE Digital Wireless Video Monitor

Featuring a high-quality color screen, this device offers up to 2x zoom magnification for the best coverage and can live stream whenever you’re out and about or in another room. The transmission range can cover up to 960 feet of distance and can be used to have a two-way back and forth conversation so that you can soothe your baby.

Top basic care kit

Baby Basics Kit by FridaBaby

Whether you need to tackle nail trimming, dry skin, a runny nose, or gas relief, this mini care kit has you completely covered—all in a compact package. The NoseFrida is non-invasive and makes mucus removal easy, while the Windi helps gently relieve gas and aids in calming colic. The SnipperClipper is designed with a safety spyhole that allows anyone to see where they are cutting when trimming nails.

Top bath time kit

Johnson’s Bath Discovery Set for Parents-To-Be

This hypoallergenic set is the ideal bath essential collection for you and your little one. Protect and nourish your baby’s skin with baby lotion, hand and face wipes, tear-free body wash and shampoo, and much more. The company’s unique formulas are pediatrician tested and are specifically created for use on infants’ sensitive skin.

