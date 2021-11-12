Best self-care gifts for teachers

When you give perishable gifts like food, cheese or wine, make sure the recipient knows it needs to be brought indoors as soon as possible. Otherwise, these gifts may spoil or melt.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Showing teachers appreciation with gifts

There’s no shortage of self-care gifts on the market, with plenty of products to comfort, relax and delight. The trick to finding the best gifts for teachers boils down to paying close attention to how they spend their free time and discovering new products that might cater to them.

Are there others in your life you’d like to show your appreciation for? Check out these gifts guides:

Key considerations for self-care gifts

Which self-care gifts are best for teachers?

Self-care is a broad gifts category that includes everything from cozy bathrobes to boxes of chocolate. Basically, there’s no right or wrong self-care gift; however, most people want to give teachers self-care gifts they’ll actually use and enjoy.

If you’re unsure which self-care gifts to buy a teacher, consider how they spend their downtime. Those who like quiet nights at home may appreciate gifts that contribute to a peaceful ambiance, like aromatherapy candles. Teachers who enjoy food and drinks may appreciate culinary- or beverage-inspired gifts, such as specialty coffee or gourmet cheese baskets.

Popular ideas for self-care gift cards

Many people give teachers gift cards so they can indulge in self-care by choosing their own gift. Those who enjoy retail therapy, for example, may appreciate a gift card to their favorite retailer, such as Amazon.

Cooking and dining aficionados may like Sunbasket, a meal service that delivers fresh, nutrient-dense ingredients to whip up restaurant-quality meals. Wine lovers who like expanding their palates will like a subscription service such as WineAccess, which delivers curated collections of under-the-radar wines.

Wrapping self-care gifts for teachers

Once you find the right self-care gift, you’ll need to wrap it up and make it presentation-ready. If you’re not a seasoned gift-wrapper, stick to simple options, such as a gift bag and tissue paper. Choose colorful gift wrap, ribbon, bows and gift tags. To achieve a coordinated look, select wrapping products that share similar colors or themes.

Reusable shopping bags are eco-conscious gift wrap options. Instead of wrapping it with single-use paper products like tissue, cover the gift in the bag with a matching tea towel.

15 best self-care gifts for teachers

Fluffy slippers

UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers

Fuzzy slippers are synonymous with staycations and chilling out on the couch. This UGG pair is made with soft and cozy sheep fur that keeps feet warm and toasty. They’re available in dozens of colors.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’sSHOP NOW

Heat therapy wrap

Sharper Image Aromatherapy Neck and Shoulder Wrap

Ease tension around the neck and shoulders with this microwavable and freezable aromatherapy wrap. It’s filled with a soothing mixture of herbs, including lavender, chamomile and peppermint.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’sSHOP NOW

K-beauty skincare set

I DEW CARE Vitamin To-Glow Pack

Boost skin’s natural radiance with this dew-enhancing set. It includes moisturizing cream, brightening serum and a softening lip mask, all of which are formulated with nourishing ingredients like cocoa butter and vitamin C.

Sold by Amazon and UltaSHOP NOW

Foot spa

HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa

Kick back and relax with this bubbly foot bath with toe-touch control. It treats feet to spa-quality relaxation with massaging water jets and raised nodes. The foot spa also comes with a splash guard and pumice stone.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’sSHOP NOW

Heated eye mask

Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask

After a long day of staring at screens and grading papers, help eyes rehydrate with this heated eye mask. It has three heat settings and can be charged through a plug or USB cord. The mask has a washable cover.

Sold by AmazonSHOP NOW

Hand cream

Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Gift Set

This Burt’s Bees hand-care set includes two rich hand creams, soothing cuticle cream and a pair of cotton gloves. The creams are cruelty-free and formulated with plant-derived ingredients.

Sold by AmazonSHOP NOW

Face roller

HANABEE Jade Roller and Gua Sha

Treat your face to a mini-massage with this jade roller and gua sha scraper set. The tools are said to boost circulation around the face when they’re incorporated into everyday skincare routines.

Sold by AmazonSHOP NOW

Shower aromatherapy

BodyRestore Shower Steamers

Breathe in and relax with these aromatherapy shower steamers. Formulated with organic lavender and essential oils, the steamers activate with warm water and fill the entire room with a calming fragrance.

Sold by AmazonSHOP NOW

Tea box

Taylors of Harrogate Specialty Tea Box

Made by a respected tea company, this specialty tea collection includes 48 bags of six popular varieties. It includes a mix of caffeinated and decaffeinated teas and comes in a presentation-ready box.

Sold by AmazonSHOP NOW

Lounge robe

Lilac+London Women’s Satin Wrap Robe

Relax with a luxurious robe, like this satin kimono with lace trim. The robe, available in sizes XS through XXL, has a relaxed fit with a hemline that falls to the knees.

Sold by Kohl’sSHOP NOW

Hair mask

Pure Body Naturals Coconut Oil Deep Repair Hair Mask

Enjoy a salon-quality hair treatment at home with this deep-conditioning hair mask. The sulfate-free formula is made with coconut oil and shea butter to promote hair growth, manage split ends and control frizz.

Sold by AmazonSHOP NOW

Cozy throw

The Big One Oversized Throw

Cozy up with this jumbo throw, which measures 60 by 72 inches and comes in more than a dozen designs. It’s made with super-soft polyester fleece, which is also machine-washable.

Sold by Kohl’sSHOP NOW

Fresh candle

Yankee Candle Coconut Beach 2-Wick Tumbler Candle

Even when you can’t get to the beach, this Yankee Candle two-wick tumbler makes you feel like you’re there. The popular Coconut Beach scent features notes of salty air, lei blossoms and Tahitian vanilla.

Sold by Kohl’sSHOP NOW

Under-eye patches

Good Molecules Caffeine Energizing Hydrogel Eye Patches

These energizing under-eye patches contain caffeine, licorice, peptides and aloe vera to reduce puffiness and minimize the appearance of fine lines. A delicate formula, the patches gently peel away from skin after use.

Sold by UltaSHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.