Riding the wave of success from the recent live-action movie, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, announced yesterday that the brand is endorsing a new animated series for preschoolers. “Disney Junior’s Ariel” is inspired by “The Little Mermaid,” which features the story of Disney princess Ariel. This news came during the Annecy International Film Festival in Annecy in France.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT “DISNEY JUNIOR’S ARIEL”

Disney has been spinning tales for 100 years. This latest addition to the beloved company’s portfolio is based on a young Ariel. Obviously, the stories will include fan-favorite characters, such as King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder. However, Disney Junior is also teasing the inclusion of several new characters to the world-famous undersea princess tale.

“As we were developing ‘Disney Junior’s Ariel,’ we knew that we wanted to create an atmosphere that was vibrant and magical and showcased our young Ariel’s imagination, which, like our preschool audience watching at home, is as big as the sea,” Alyssa Sapire, senior vice president of Development, Series and Strategy for Disney Junior, informed via a press release.

“‘Disney Junior’s Ariel” is set in the Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica and follows young Ariel on a series of adventures with her friends. The aquatic princess loves exploring the vast world around her and brings home treasures from her travels to store in her crystal cavern. Ariel reveals her emotions in her beautiful, color-changing tail. As she learns about the world, she uses her treasures to solve problems and her beautiful voice to inspire others.

The series will be released on Disney platforms worldwide in 2024.

BEST ARIEL-THEMED TOYS AND PRODUCTS

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll and King Triton Petite Gift Set

Children ages 3 and up will love these action figures. They can use them to act out scenes from the movie or the new Disney Junior series. Besides the 6-inch Ariel and King Triton figures, you get Ariel’s candelabra and dinglehopper and King Triton’s trident.

Sold by Amazon

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll with Hair Charms

After the tail, it’s all about the hair for Ariel. This doll for children ages 3 and up gives you both. She has an iridescent tail, comes with a variety of hair charms and even speaks and sings her iconic “Part of Your World” song. Even better, you can play with Ariel either in or out of the water.

Sold by Amazon

Disney Princess Ariel Tulle Dress

The only thing more fun than playing with your favorite character is becoming your favorite character. With this officially licensed Disney toddler dress, your child can pretend they’re the princess of the sea. The material is safe for your child’s skin and can be worn for a variety of occasions or just as everyday apparel.

Sold by Amazon

Disney The Little Mermaid King Triton’s All-Powerful Trident

Now Ariel has the power! This fun toy is best for children ages 3 and up. It’s inspired by King Triton’s magical trident and features movie-authentic lights and sounds that are activated by motion. Your kid will love this child-size action toy.

Sold by Amazon

Franco Disney’s The Little Mermaid Ariel Live-Action Movie Kids Bedding

After a long day of playing with all of their new Ariel toys, your child will be delighted to climb into an under-the-sea-themed bed. This five-piece set is comfort-crafted from microfiber materials, and it may inspire your child to dream of their favorite Disney princess all night long.

Sold by Amazon

