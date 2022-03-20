Which uninterruptible power supply is best?

There are few sinking feelings worse than when the power goes out, and you realize that you haven’t been saving your computer work. Of course, some word processing software can automatically do that for you, but that will be happening at intervals of every several minutes.

The best thing to do is get an uninterruptible power supply to ensure you have enough time to save everything and shut down your computer. More commonly known as a UPS, a device like the CyberPower Intelligent LCD UPS System can buy you enough time to finish what you have been busy with before losing everything.

What to know before you buy an uninterruptible power supply

Capacity and battery time

The purpose of an uninterruptible power supply is not to supply you with enough power to continue working or to power your television. Rather, it is designed to give you just enough electricity so that you can save whatever you are working on and safely shut down any computer or device. The capacity of the battery will determine how much time you have.

Number of outlets

A large battery will be able to serve a few devices that need to be switched off. Consider how many of those you have and look for a UPS that allows for multiple connections. UPS devices can be found with different outlets, so make sure that they are compatible with what you have.

Display

Having the power go out is bad, but if there is no backup energy in the UPS, that is worse. While some UPS devices have an array of lights, others have LCDs where you can easily see how much power has been stored. It will also allow you to change some settings and see how many devices are connected and how much time you have left.

What to look for in a quality uninterruptible power supply

Surge protection

When the electrical power is restored, it can often send a surge through the building. This can damage any devices or appliances that are connected to the mains. The same is also true with UPS devices. A good quality UPS will have some form of surge protection, so when the power comes back on, it won’t be damaged.

Battery life

You would expect an electrical device to remain operational for a long time. However, by the nature of constantly drained and recharged batteries, their lifespan can be somewhat short. For that reason, consider how frequently you experience outages. A good quality UPS will have a battery lifespan of about 3 to 5 years. The more outages you have, the faster the lifespan will be reduced.

Small form

The design and technology of UPS devices have thankfully come a long way since they first became commercially available. They no longer have to be big and bulky, and many of them were rather heavy. A good quality UPS will have good battery life and be small enough to fit under or on top of a work desk comfortably.

How much you can expect to spend on an uninterruptible power supply

The overall price of an uninterruptible power supply will depend largely on the brand, battery capacity, and any additional features. On average, the retail price for a UPS can be between $60-$300.

Uninterruptible power supply FAQ

What kind of devices can be connected to a UPS?

A. The main purpose of a UPS is to shut down laptops, desktop computers, or office equipment safely. Yet, devices like routers, modems, and mobile phones can also be charged through it.

Is it safe to put my UPS on the floor?

A. One of the biggest dangers to the efficacy of a UPS is dust. When you place it on a carpet, there is a great chance that dust particles can get into the unit, which can cause it to overheat or malfunction. It is best to place it on a clean tiled floor or on a desk.

What’s the best uninterruptible power supply to buy?

Top uninterruptible power supply

CyberPower Intelligent LCD UPS System

What you need to know: Enough connections for a small office on a single UPS.

What you’ll love: With a large LCD on the front, it is easy to see the charging status of this UPS. It has a main battery capacity of 1500 volt-amperes (900 watts) and allows for up to 12 connections. The UPS has Automatic Voltage Regulation to protect your computers from voltage fluctuations.

What you should consider: Only six out of the 12 connections can make use of the battery when the power goes out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top uninterruptible power supply for money

APC UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector with AVR, 1500 Volt-Amperes

What you need to know: Lots of outlets and a big battery will give you enough time.

What you’ll love: This UPS has the ability to connect up to 10 devices and features a main 1500-volt-ampere battery. It also has AVR for when the voltage dips. In terms of design, it has an LCD in the front and is small enough to fit on an office desk.

What you should consider: Of the 10 outlets, only five can be connected to the backup battery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

APC UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector with USB Charger, 600 Volt-Amperes

What you need to know: Small enough to be out of the way, it can charge plenty of devices.

What you’ll love: Small enough to fit on a desk or in a cupboard, this UPS has a battery capacity of 600 volt-amperes and can connect up to seven devices. It has one USB charging port on top and a 5-foot power cable.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a display, so it’s not easy to see how much it has been charged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

