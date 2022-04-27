Which Nintendo Switch Mario game is best?

Mario has been synonymous with video games since Nintendo burst onto the market in the mid-’80s. He can be found in almost every genre, from kart racing and digital board games to open world and level-based adventure games. The games he features in are also designed with all ages in mind.

The best Nintendo Switch Mario game is Nintendo Super Mario Odyssey. It uses a semi-open world-level design and a combination of straightforward and deviously complex challenges to appeal to gamers of all ages.

What to know before you buy a Nintendo Switch Mario game

Nintendo Switch Mario game genres

Mario has popped up in many game genres through the years.

Adventure: Adventure games are Mario’s bread and butter, beginning with the first Mario game in the mid-’80s. They’ve taken many forms through the years, from 2D platformers to 3D open-world adventures.

Physical vs. digital

Nintendo Switch Mario games are sold physically or digitally, and each has its pros and cons.

Physical copies have more value than digital copies. They can be sold once you’re through with them, and some games actually increase in value over time. They can also be loaned to friends. Physical copies are also more likely to go on sale. However, they can be easily lost due to their small size or become damaged.

What to look for in a quality Nintendo Switch Mario game

Intended age range

Most Nintendo Switch Mario games are designed to be enjoyed by players of all ages and skill ranges. Some games include intense challenges aimed at engaging older players that can quickly overwhelm younger players. If the game is rated E10+ rather than E, it’s likely to frustrate younger gamers.

Replayability

Some Mario games are designed to be played endlessly, while others have a finite amount of content. If you’re looking for something that can be completed and put away, stick to adventure games. If you want the maximum value for your money, grab a party game.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nintendo Switch Mario game

Nintendo Switch Mario games are typically sold for $60 and don’t drop in price over time like other games. You can sometimes find physical copies for $20-$50 during special sales or if purchased used.

Nintendo Switch Mario game FAQ

Why do Mario games not decrease in price over time?

A. Most Nintendo video game series, such as Mario, Pokemon and Legend of Zelda, remain highly popular and influential for years after their initial release. Demand rarely slows to the point where price cuts are issued to continue selling copies. Even used Nintendo games sold through secondary websites such as eBay or resellers such as GameStop rarely have prices more than $10 less than a new copy. In fact, many Nintendo games, especially Mario ones, become more expensive the older they get as copies become harder to find.

Can you play Nintendo Switch Mario games together with someone?

A. Yes, many Mario games have cooperative or competitive modes. Many games are designed with the competitive multiplayer in mind, such as the Mario Party or Mario Kart series. Cooperative modes are usually found as minor inclusions in single-player focused Mario games.

What’s the best Nintendo Switch Mario game to buy?

Top Nintendo Switch Mario game

Nintendo Super Mario Odyssey

What you need to know: It’s perfect for players of all ages, and two people can play together — one as Mario and the other as his companion Cappy.

What you’ll love: Younger players will love the bright colors and easy-to-understand, moment-to-moment gameplay. Older players will appreciate the post-game challenges designed to push their skills to the limit.

What you should consider: Despite the game being five years old, physical and digital copies are still listed at full price. The early stages of the game may be overly simplistic for some players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nintendo Switch Mario game for the money

Nintendo Super Mario 3D All-Stars

What you need to know: This collection includes three of the most beloved Mario games from years past.

What you’ll love: This package includes three games — 1996’s Super Mario 64, 2002’s Super Mario Sunshine and 2007’s Super Mario Galaxy. Combined, the games make for 100 hours of gameplay or more. Physical copies are considered a collector’s item, so the value may increase over time.

What you should consider: It was originally sold during a limited-time event, meaning digital copy codes are no longer printed, and physical copies can be hard to find.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

What you need to know: It’s the best for family-friendly game nights.

What you’ll love: It contains a mix of new and classic tracks to race on for a total of 48, plus more tracks are available for purchase through the end of 2023. It has 42 total characters to race, as selected from Mario’s history and other Nintendo game series.

What you should consider: Many of the tracks and characters must be unlocked by completing challenges in the game. Karts can be customized, which may be overwhelming to young players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews.



