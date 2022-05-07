Which bone conduction headphones are best?

When walking around the street or at the gym, being aware of the surroundings can be incredibly important for safety. At the same time, listening to music or podcasts can be a big part of daily life. Bone conduction headphones offer the best of both worlds, allowing a user to comfortably listen to whatever they want while still hearing everything around them. By sending vibrations into specific jawbones, bone conduction headphones can offer high-quality sound while still leaving the ears open to hear the sounds in the room or outside. However, knowing which pair is right for the user can be a hard task.

Features to consider before buying bone conduction headphones

Sound quality

One of the biggest differences between more traditional headphones and bone conduction headphones is the sound quality. Because bone conduction headphones bypass the eardrum entirely and give off sound through vibrations, the sound quality will not be at the same level as a regular pair. However, that does not mean that some pairs offer better quality vibrations than others.

Durability and comfort

The largest market for bone conduction headphones comes from active users that need to be aware of their surroundings as they listen to music. As a result, almost all pairs of bone conduction headphones are rather durable. Paying attention to the water and sweat resistance of the pairs is still a major concern as well as the actual strength of the headphones.

Battery life

Most pairs of bone conduction headphones are wireless for a better range of movement and easier transport. As a result, battery life is a very important factor. Much like wireless earbuds, bone conduction headphones generally have a battery life between 6 hours and 8 hours, depending on the model and brand.

Built-in microphone

One of the biggest points for many pairs of wireless headphones today is versatility. Having a built-in microphone can allow a user to take a hands-free phone call without needing to stop what they are doing. Many pairs of bone conduction headphones come equipped with an integrated microphone.

How much you can expect to spend on bone conduction headphones

Much like any other pair of headphones, there is a large price disparity between several different types of bone conduction headphones. Bone conduction headphones can go anywhere from below $50 to well over $150, depending on the brand and quality.

The best bone conduction headphones

Best of the best bone conduction headphones

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones

What you need to know: These are the best pair of bone conduction headphones on the market, equipped with high-level sweat and waterproof exterior for any active situation.

What you’ll love: They boast 8 hours of battery life on a single charge alongside a magnetic charging cable for easy connection.

What you should consider: Some users report inconsistencies in the quality of the microphone and the overall bass capabilities, with some warping at higher levels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck bone conduction headphones

Vidonn F1 Sports Open Ear Wireless Headset

What you need to know: These are incredibly affordable bone conduction headphones that still offer solid durability and up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge.

What you’ll love: Alongside the sweat and waterproof features, the headphones also are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 pairing for a better connection and longer range without drops.

What you should consider: The headphone design can be slightly uncomfortable for some users after wearing them for more than a couple hours at a time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

What you need to know: This is another solid pair of bone conduction headphones from AfterShokz at a much lower price point while still delivering high-quality performance and durability.

What you’ll love: You can pair with multiple devices at the same time to easily switch between connected devices for songs or phone calls.

What you should consider: This model has a clunkier design than the Aeropex and a shorter battery life, which may prompt some users to buy the more expensive model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Naenka Runner Pro

What you need to know: These are fully waterproof headphones that are built perfectly for listening to music while swimming. They have incredible durability as well, being able to be fully stretched flat without damage.

What you’ll love: The MP3 mode allows users to listen to music offline, being able to save up to 1,500 songs directly from the headphones without the need for an internet connection.

What you should consider: The volume levels and Bluetooth connectivity are worse than many other bone conduction headphones on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

HPTCC Waterproof Bone Conduction Headphones

What you need to know: This is an affordable pair of headphones equipped with internal memory for offline song listening. It has waterproof capabilities good enough to swim in.

What you’ll love: There are great touch controls that can play, pause or skip songs without pulling out a phone or using any other connected device.

What you should consider: Some issues are reported with overcharging leaving the battery in poor health, as well as general durability issues over a longer time frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

AfterShokz Air Open Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones

What you need to know: This is a quality option from AfterShokz with a titanium frame to ensure longevity. There’s also a solid 6 hours of battery life on one charge.

What you’ll love: There’s connected voice and touch controls for easy use, alongside the solid water and sweatproof design for use no matter the situation.

What you should consider: The design for the headphones are slightly cumbersome for users who want to rest their head. Some users report not enough security on smaller heads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

