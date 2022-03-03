Which SpongeBob backpacks are best?

Even if your child isn’t in school and hasn’t needed one yet, there is something appealing about having a backpack. They can be used to carry a wide range of things, from school books to snacks and extra clothes, and allow your child to have things always on hand.

For parents of young children, it’s important to consider factors like size and durability. But the children themselves are focused on one thing: what their backpack looks like. It makes any child smile to see their favorite characters on their backpack, and Bikini Bottom resident SpongeBob Squarepants is a long-time favorite. Backpacks like the SpongeBob Squarepants Kids Backpack combine function and style, so that everyone is happy.

What to know before you buy a SpongeBob backpack

External size

The right size of your backpack depends on the size of your child. Kids’ backpacks that are too large can hurt their backs, particularly for preschoolers. Be sure to find one that’s comfortable.

Characters

While SpongeBob tends to steal the show, Bikini Bottom (the undersea city where SpongeBob and his friends live) is full of other characters that your child may want on their backpack, too. There are several backpacks that feature some of your child’s other favorite sea creatures.

Styles

Some SpongeBob backpacks are made with simple and modest designs, while others use busy patterns and vibrant colors. Several options help make it easy to find one that best fits your child’s taste.

What to look for in a quality SpongeBob backpack

Material

Little ones tend to be especially rough with their things and have little regard for cleanliness, so finding a backpack made from durable materials is key. Nylon and polyester are a popular choices for kids’ backpacks because they are easy to clean and water-resistant.

Shoulder straps

A backpack with adjustable straps is important because a backpack that sits too tightly or hangs too low can hurt a child’s back. Their backpack should be no longer than their back and sit centered between their shoulder blades. Shoulder straps are helpful for making any necessary adjustments.

Compartments

If your child is using their backpack for school, inside compartments can be extremely helpful for keeping things organized. Some backpacks feature additional compartments on the front or side as well, and most have side pockets that are great for holding water bottles.

Additional accessories

Some SpongeBob backpacks come in sets that also include accessories like lunch boxes and reusable water bottles. These are ideal for someone looking for a good school backpack and prefer all their accessories to match.

How much you can expect to spend on a SpongeBob backpack

SpongeBob backpacks can vary in price, ranging from about $15 all the way up to $130. The cheaper models are often made with less durable materials and won’t hold up if they are used daily.

Those in the middle, costing from $25-$45, are reliable and durable, good for daily use. Backpacks that are $50 and up favor form over function – they are made of durable materials and have detailed designs, but are not intended for rigorous, daily use.

SpongeBob backpack FAQ

Will my toddler be able to use their backpack as they get older?

A. As long as your child is a SpongeBob fan, they’ll be able to use their SpongeBob backpack. If it is currently being used as a preschool backpack, it can easily be used once they reach kindergarten, as long as it is large enough to hold all their supplies.

What’s the best way to clean the interior of my backpack?

A. While using the washing machine is an option for most backpacks, it depends on the material. To hand wash your backpack, fill a tub with lukewarm water and submerge the backpack, using a soft bristle brush to gently scrub any dirt away, then hang indoors to dry. Be sure to check your particular backpack for washing recommendations.

Besides school books, what can I use my SpongeBob backpack for?

A. Your SpongeBob backpack can hold anything that your little one might need when they’re out and about, from extra clothes to smaller toys. For parents, it could even be used as a diaper bag.

What are the best SpongeBob backpacks to buy?

Top SpongeBob backpack

SpongeBob Squarepants Kids Backpack

What you need to know: This SpongeBob backpack is immediately recognizable with its iconic style and fine details, perfect for any SpongeBob fan.

What you’ll love: SpongeBob has embroidered face details, plush arms and legs and a Gary the snail zipper. This backpack is spacious enough to fit a couple of notebooks, snacks, extra clothes or some toys.

What you should consider: It’s slightly smaller than a standard backpack and can’t fit standard sized binders and notebooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top SpongeBob backpack for the money

SpongeBob Squarepants Backpack and Lunch Box Set

What you need to know: This set features everyone’s favorite sponge on a backpack, lunch box and coloring set, making it the perfect school backpack.

What you’ll love: Backpack features include adjustable straps, zipper, two mesh pockets and a top loop. The lunchbox is insulated and has a clip that attaches it to the backpack. Also included are a bonus set of stickers and a mini coloring book.

What you should consider: The backpack doesn’t have any inside pockets or compartments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SpongeBob Squarepants Backpack with Laptop Sleeve

What you need to know: This functional and stylish backpack features fun SpongeBob, Patrick, Gary, Plankton and Mr. Krabs graphics and vibrant colors.

What you’ll love: Inside is a roomy compartment perfect for notebooks that includes a laptop sleeve and double zipper tabs. There’s an additional zippered accessory pocket on the front and two side pockets.

What you should consider: This may be too large for toddlers and preschool-age children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

