Although Valentine’s Day is supposed to be filled with love and gratitude, for many it becomes a stress-filled exercise in meeting perceived expectations. Getting your partner something they truly value can be difficult even when you’ve known them for years. For people in new relationships, the stakes often feel even higher, because the pressure to impress is increased. Thankfully, finding the right gift is much simpler than it seems.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for new relationships

Spa Gift Set for Her

Spa days can be expensive, and you don’t want to seem overbearing with an over-the-top gift for your first Valentine’s Day. With this spa package, you can give the gift of relaxation and rejuvenation without spending too much. It comes with handmade soap, as well as rose mist, lip balm, face serum and even a lavender-scented candle.

Perfectione Roses Preserved Flowers

Flowers are a timeless gift for both new and long-established couples alike, but these have a twist. Rather than looking great for a few days before withering away, these real roses in 11 colors last two to three years or even more. Once you’ve gifted them, your partner can put them on display. The smaller boxes make great desk decor.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

Although this Fitbit is at the higher end of the price range for new couples on Valentine’s Day, the Fitbit Luxe is a great gift because you can share your data with your partner and make it a joint activity. If you’re an active couple, or looking to become more active, you can use your wearables to motivate and support one another.

Bearpaw Loki Slippers

Slippers are essential during the winter, which makes them an ideal gift for new couples on Valentine’s Day. The Loki slippers have a mule design that makes them easy to put on and take off, while also providing ample space for feet to breathe.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts to get your new foodie boyfriend or girlfriend

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit

Roasting marshmallows over an open fire can be quite the romantic experience, and experiences are often the best gifts. With this tabletop fire pit, you can give the gift of s’mores, and more, to anyone, regardless of whether they have a large outdoor space.

The Spice Lab Gourmet Salt Sampler Collection No. 1

Never has having a salty partner felt so good as with this gift set. If you and your significant other enjoy food of any type, you’re going to love trying all the different salts included in this collection together. You’d be surprised how much variation there can be in flavor and texture.

“Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking”

This award-winning cookbook is lauded for teaching readers to create simple dishes with complex flavor profiles. Cooking is a lifelong skill, and few things are better than bonding over a shared meal with your loved ones. Learning to cook together is also a great way to develop a new relationship.

Wacaco Nanopresso

Give your new partner the gift of espresso, anywhere. This neat little contraption doesn’t require any power, yet it lets you pull crema-filled shots of espresso on the go. All you need to do is pack your coffee, heat some water and you’re all set. And everything you need (besides the water) packs into itself for easy transport.

Foodie Dice No. 1

This inexpensive gift makes cooking for two fun and exciting. Each set comes with eight six-sided dice. Each die represents a category, such as cooking methods (grill, braise, broil), protein (beef, eggs, tofu), and grains/carbs (rice, pasta, quinoa). There’s even a die for the best vegetables to eat in each season.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts to get your new techie girlfriend or boyfriend

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

With a capacity of 10 ounces and the ability to set your coffee, or any other beverage, to your desired temperature, this is a morning person’s best friend. If your new love wakes up early enough to let their coffee get cold before they start working, this is the mug for them.

JBL Clip 3

This little speaker has a small footprint and big sound. JBL is known for making durable portable speakers, and the Clip 3 is no different. It has a rugged exterior and it’s completely waterproof. The Clip 3 is begging to go on adventures with you and your new partner.

Polaroid Originals Now I-Type Instant Camera

Capture your favorite moment together, tangibly, with the I-Type instant camera. Thanks to innovations in portable camera technology, you can have all the fun of a classic Polaroid with none of the hassle. Plus, you still get that timeless look on all your prints, which will make a great collage for next Valentine’s Day.

Pix-Star Digital Picture Frame

The Pix-Star 10-inch digital frame is packed with bells and whistles that ensure you and your partner will continue using it. For example, you can upload high-resolution photos from anywhere in the world on the app and display them to your partner on the other end in real time. The screen is sharp, and the color depth is more than adequate.

Worth considering

Lovepop cards are a great way to add a personal touch, while gifting something that your partner will want to keep for years to come.

Check out the Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack if your partner has expensive taste and a hankering for spice.

