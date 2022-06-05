Which portable wheelchair ramps are best?

Equal access to public and commercial buildings, including hospitals, government offices and restaurants, has become more common since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law in 1990. That being said, portable wheelchair ramps can help in situations when the proper accommodations are not available. The Prairie View Industries Portable Single-Fold Ramp is a splendid pick for those who want a first-rate portable wheelchair ramp.

What to know before you buy a portable wheelchair ramp

Think about the design

There are so many different portable wheelchair ramps out there, including telescoping ramps, suitcase ramps, modular ramps and threshold ramps. Threshold ramps are usually up to two feet in length with a rise of a few inches. They are meant to be used in front of curbs or doorways with high thresholds.

Modular ramps enable you to remove or add multiple sections, which can fit in different configurations. Suitcase ramps can fit various sizes of wheelchairs and fold easily for transport. And telescoping ramps can be adjusted easily and collapsed for storage.

Consider the materials

Portable wheelchair ramps are usually composed of rubber, fiberglass or lightweight aluminum. Aluminum is the most popular material, because it’s fairly lightweight but can hold up to 1,000 pounds. Fiberglass is an excellent option for storage and weather exposure, and rubber ramps provide great traction.

Find the right capacity for your situation

Most electric wheelchairs carrying adult passengers can weigh at least 600 pounds if not more. That’s why you’ll typically need to find a portable wheelchair ramp that can hold at least 1,000 pounds just in case.

What to look for in a quality portable wheelchair ramp

Portability

Obviously, portability is an important feature to look for when buying a wheelchair ramp. Modular wheelchair ramps are fairly portable, but it can be challenging to store them. Suitcase wheelchair ramps provide special handles to easily set up and transport them, and telescoping ramps are also simple to transport.

Traction

Wheelchair ramps tend to feature anti-slip protection, which helps improve traction. Threshold ramps, for example, often have a raised or embossed pattern, while high-end wheelchair ramps use non-slip paint and long ramps usually incorporate non-slip tape.

Safety features

Most portable wheelchair ramps offer secure connections in order to reduce accidents, sliding or tipping over. With modular ramps, each of the sections is safely bolted together to reduce the risk of separation. Suitcase wheelchair ramps need to be locked into position before you use them. And telescoping ramps are meant to offer stability, no matter which configuration you use.

How much you can expect to spend on a portable wheelchair ramp

Portable wheelchair ramps typically vary in price from about $50 to $500, based on the size and design of the ramp. The most basic portable wheelchair ramps cost about $50 to $70, while mid-range portable wheelchair ramps go for $75 to $250 and high-end portable wheelchair ramps range in price from $250 to $500.

Portable wheelchair ramp FAQ

If you or a loved one use a wheelchair, can you use a portable wheelchair ramp as a permanent ramp?

A. Most portable wheelchair ramps can stand up to months of daily use, stress and exposure to the elements, but there are some safety and legal problems to think about.

For example, portable wheelchair ramps are often not ADA compliant, so you could be putting whomever is using the ramp at risk. It’s best to only use the portable ramp as an interim solution until you are able to install a permanent ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp.

What’s the top portable wheelchair ramp for infrequent use?

A. A suitcase ramp is an excellent option for situations with multiple unknown factors, including the wheelchair design and the total weight of the person and the wheelchair. This type of ramp has a fairly large weight capacity, and is simple to set up and store.

Is there anything you can use to help customers with mobility problems if the front door to your restaurant or store has a high threshold?

A. Commercial buildings are typically required to comply with ADA guidelines, including those covering ramps, handrails and curb cuts. You can also add a threshold ramp to make the transition across the front door simpler for customers with mobility issues.

What are the best portable wheelchair ramps to buy?

Top portable wheelchair ramp

Prairie View Industries Portable Single-Fold Ramp

What you need to know: This portable single-fold ramp from Prairie View Industries can easily be carried by one person.

What you’ll love: Considered the best of the best, this easy-to-use wheelchair ramp features a 30-inch wide platform and a weight capacity of more than 500 pounds. There are also different ramp lengths available, and the ramp easily folds up between uses.

What you should consider: The protruding hinges on this portable wheelchair ramp might trip some walkers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top portable wheelchair ramp for the money

Mabis DMI Healthcare Telescoping Retractable Ramp

What you need to know: This lightweight wheelchair ramp from Mabis DMI Healthcare works well for occasional transitions.

What you’ll love: This affordable wheelchair ramp is simple to store and align between uses, and features a non-skid grip, a telescoping design for steeper curbs and longer stairs and a lightweight aluminum construction.

What you should consider: This portable ramp is heavier than many expect, so it might be difficult to set up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EZ-Access Suitcase Ramp

What you need to know: This portable wheelchair ramp from EZ-Access is an ideal choice for both short-term and long-term use.

What you’ll love: This shorter EZ-Access portable wheelchair ramp offers a durable construction and accommodates various wheel widths and types. The bottom of the wheelchair ramp also self-adjusts.

What you should consider: The lip edges of this portable ramp are fairly sharp, which makes it difficult to safely transport the ramp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

