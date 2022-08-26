Which maternity belt is best?

Carrying a child isn’t easy for many reasons, but a big one is the immense strain it puts on the body. It only becomes more challenging as you grow. A maternity belt can’t eliminate all the pain and discomfort, but it can provide enough support to make a noticeable difference in your daily life.

The best maternity belt is the Belly Bandit Upsie Belly Pregnancy Support Band. It’s soft and provides support to the back, hips and abdomen.

What to know before you buy a maternity belt

Maternity belt types

Maternity belts come in three types.

Single-strap belts are the most common. They’re just one band that wraps around the lower back and below the abdomen.

Multi-strap belts offer more support than single-strap ones. They still wrap around the lower back and below the abdomen, but they have an extra strap that goes on top of the abdomen for said extra support.

Prenatal cradle belts also have the same band that wraps around the lower body, but their extra support comes from suspenders that get your shoulders to take on some of the strain.

Size

Most maternity belts come in various sizes, so you can get one that fits you perfectly. Others are one-size-fits-all, though you likely won’t get the same quality of support from these options.

Color

Maternity belts usually come in black, white or tan, though other colors are possible. Black is the easiest to pair with your clothes and the easiest to clean, while white and tan are less noticeable, making them better for wearing underneath clothing.

What to look for in a quality maternity belt

Machine-washable

Maternity belts aren’t hard to wash by hand, but it’s always easier to toss them in your washing machine. However, not all belts are machine-washable. Double-check the product description before buying one to ensure you won’t need to wash it by hand.

Adjustability

Most maternity belts use one hook-and-loop strap so you can tweak the fit as your pregnancy progresses. The best belts use two or three straps in different areas, giving you a much wider range of adjustability.

Elastic

Most maternity belts use elastic so they can better conform to your body. Basic belts only have one elastic panel, while better belts have multiple.

Padding

If you want to wear your maternity belt against your skin, make sure the one you buy has padding. Padding is especially beneficial to those with sensitive skin.

Back brace

Some maternity belts have a built-in back brace to increase their back support. These are a must-buy for those who struggled with back pain before becoming pregnant.

How much you can expect to spend on a maternity belt

Basic maternity belts typically cost $20-$30, while most cost $40-$50. More complex belts can cost as much as $70 or more.

Maternity belt FAQ

Is there a difference between a maternity belt and a maternity band?

A. Yes, though the terms are often used interchangeably. Maternity belts are designed to provide as much support as possible and tend to be larger and bulkier. Maternity bands are thin and are mostly used to hide your belly if your clothes aren’t able to cover it fully, but some also offer a little support.

Are you supposed to wear a maternity belt below or on top of your clothes?

A. You can usually wear it either way. However, some belts are too bulky to be worn comfortably below your clothes.

Can I go to the bathroom with a maternity belt on?

A. That depends on the belt, but most should let you use the bathroom without issue. Belts that can’t be left on while using the bathroom are usually designed to be quick and easy to take off and put back on, so there’s no need to worry.

What’s the best maternity belt to buy?

Top maternity belt

Belly Bandit Upsie Belly Pregnancy Support Band

What you need to know: This premium belt will give you plenty of relief.

What you’ll love: It sits below the belly to support the abdomen while being as inconspicuous as possible. There’s a pouch in the back for gel packs so you can use temperature therapy for extra relief, and it even includes a pack.

What you should consider: A few consumers had issues with the hook-and-loop straps wearing out. Others felt it was too bulky to wear out of the house.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top maternity belt for the money

NeoTech Care Pregnancy Support Maternity Belt

What you need to know: Raising children is expensive. You can save some money by choosing this affordable but no less effective belt.

What you’ll love: The fabric is breathable but still strong, thanks to multiple reinforced slits on the sides. It supports the pelvis, abdomen and back and includes an abdominal lift attachment for greater support. It comes in five sizes and in beige, black and white.

What you should consider: It’s meant for use while standing. If you want to sit, you need to remove or adjust it. Some customers found the hook-and-loop straps didn’t last for their full pregnancy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gabrialla Strong Back and Belly Support Belt for Twin Pregnancy

What you need to know: This belt supports those carrying two or more children.

What you’ll love: It’s built extra strong to ease back pain and reduce the stretch marks that carrying multiple children is prone to causing, plus it helps maintain balance and a good posture. It has a pouch in the back for gel packs and it’s made in the U.S.

What you should consider: Some purchasers struggled to sit down or bend while wearing it. Others found it too bulky to be comfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

