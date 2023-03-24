Which pregnancy support band is best?

Pregnancy can be an extremely fulfilling experience, but it also comes with plenty of aches, pains and other discomfort. If the added weight of the baby is taking its toll on your body, a pregnancy support band can help.

Pregnancy support bands, also known as maternity belts, can provide support while you’re working, running errands or exercising. You can even wear a support band after you give birth for postpartum pain relief. If you’re looking for a high-quality pregnancy support band for the gym and other strenuous activities, the Gabrialla Elastic Maternity Belt is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a pregnancy support band

Support type

Not all pregnancy support bands offer the same amount of support. Depending on your needs, you may only need light support. Simple, pull-on bands with no clasps or closures offer some compression, but they don’t lift your belly or hold too much of your weight. You can also find some minimal support bands that are wide and feature a single Velcro closure.

A support band with multiple closures or clasps works well for moderate support. They provide some compression and also help lift your belly. They can hold some of your weight, too, so you’re more comfortable.

At the end of your pregnancy, you may need high support to deal with the increased weight. A band with more than one strap and closure is your best bet because it can lift your belly and carry some weight. You can even find some bands with straps that go over your back and shoulders to really lift and support your stomach.

Sizing

Pregnancy support bands usually come in general sizes like small, medium and large, but the sizes aren’t universal and don’t necessarily correspond to clothing sizes. So it’s essential to consult the sizing chart for any band you’re considering to make sure you choose the right size.

Some bands offer flexible sizing, so they can work for a range of people. These bands can also work throughout your pregnancy, even as your belly grows.

What to look for in a quality pregnancy support band

Material

Pregnancy support bands are all usually made from soft, stretchy materials that offer excellent comfort. But the band should still be strong and durable to hold up to repeated use.

Most support bands feature a blend of materials, such as cotton, spandex and nylon. These materials leave the bands flexible but still breathable. Some fabric blends also have moisture-wicking properties to prevent sweat from building up and causing chafing.

You can also find pregnancy support bands with mesh pads in certain areas. These can help relieve pressure and make you more comfortable in spots where you experience tension.

Color

Most pregnancy support bands come in a limited color range. You can usually find neutral shades like white and black, as well as some skin tone shades. Most people wear their bands under their clothing, so the color may not matter.

Closure

Some pregnancy support bands have closures that hold them in place. Many use Velcro closures that are easy to fasten, but others have snaps or other types of clasps. You can even find some bands without any closures that you simply pull into place on your belly. These offer lighter support, though, and don’t lift your stomach much.

Ease of cleaning

Many support bands are machine washable, so you can just throw them in the washer with your regular laundry. However, some bands are more delicate and are hand-wash only.

How much you can expect to spend on a pregnancy support band

Pregnancy support hands generally cost $15-$50. Those without closures that don’t provide much support typically go for $15-$25, while those with a few straps for added support usually cost $25-$40. For the highest-quality, most supportive bands, though, expect to pay up to $50.

Pregnancy support band FAQ

At what point in my pregnancy can I start wearing a support band?

A. It depends on your pregnancy and the way you carry your weight. You can start wearing a support band at any time, but most people don’t feel like they need one until they start showing. That’s usually some point after the 20-week mark. However, if you experience back, hip and pelvis pain earlier in your pregnancy, you can start sooner.

When should I wear a pregnancy support band?

A. You can wear your band whenever you feel pain in your back, pelvis and hips. It can be especially helpful when you’re working out or walking because it can absorb some impact and make you more comfortable. For most people, wearing it during work, exercise or running errands makes the most sense since it’s when you’re most active. Don’t want to wear it all the time, though, or you may weaken your core muscles.

Does a pregnancy support band show through clothing?

A. Pregnancy support bands aren’t like shapewear, so they’re not meant to be seamless and invisible under clothing. Some with multiple straps can show through your clothing. However, if you pair your band with looser-fitting clothes, it won’t be visible.

What’s the best pregnancy support band to buy?

Top pregnancy support band

Gabrialla Elastic Maternity Belt

What you need to know: This lightweight, breathable support band is perfect for anyone who’s highly active during their pregnancy and provides enough support for exercise and more.

What you’ll love: It’s designed to support the belly from below for a secure, comfortable fit. It provides moderate compression through the hip and lower back to reduce pain. It also features deep pockets that can hold ice or heat packs for added soothing.

What you should consider: You have to remove it to use the bathroom and it is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pregnancy support band for the money

NEOtech Care Pregnancy Support Band

What you need to know: This support band delivers relief from back, pelvic, hip and stomach pain, making it an ideal option for those who have to stand for long periods.

What you’ll love: The breathable fabric is comfortable to wear even in warmer weather. It’s available in several sizes and colors. It comes with an abdominal lift attachment. It’s fully adjustable to accommodate your growing belly.

What you should consider: The hook-and-loop closures can snag delicate fabrics you wear with the band. It also requires removal to use the restroom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Belevation Women’s Maternity Support Belt Band

What you need to know: This comfy, basic band offers light support that won’t irritate the skin and looks invisible under clothing.

What you’ll love: It’s made with a breathable, moisture-wicking Spandex blend. It’s machine-washable for easy cleaning. It’s available in plus sizes, too, and also works well for postpartum support.

What you should consider: It doesn’t offer as much support as other bands on the market. It can be challenging to get on without help.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.