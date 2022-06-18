Which Florastor probiotics are best?

Like any supplement, picking probiotics can be an intimidating task. The Florastor brand of probiotics is one of the best on the market. They use good ingredients and are available at fair prices.

The best Florastor probiotic is the Florastor Daily Probiotic Supplement for Men and Women — 100 Capsules. This all-around probiotic comes in smaller boxes if you’d like to try them out before committing to such a large quantity.

What to know before you buy a Florastor probiotic

CFUs and strains

The colony-forming units of a Florastor probiotic are the living bacteria contained in a single dose. These are the most important things to consider when choosing a probiotic. CFUs can number anywhere between 5 and 400 billion.

Any given Florastor probiotic will also use any combination of bacteria strains in the dose. There are dozens of different strains available, all of which are meant to target different health problems.

Who it’s for

Some Florastor probiotics can be taken by anyone, but others are specifically crafted for men, women or children.

Men: Men’s Florastor probiotics typically include extra ingredients targeted toward improving heart and prostate health.

Men’s Florastor probiotics typically include extra ingredients targeted toward improving heart and prostate health. Women: Women’s Florastor probiotics typically include extra ingredients for improving immune systems, reproductive systems and sometimes mood.

Women’s Florastor probiotics typically include extra ingredients for improving immune systems, reproductive systems and sometimes mood. Children: Children’s Florastor probiotics usually target immune systems, but the biggest difference is in their CFU count. Children’s probiotics include the lowest amount of CFUs possible to avoid accidentally flooding their system with too much bacteria.

Forms

Florastor probiotics usually take one of three forms. The most common is a simple capsule, like any pill, though these capsules can range in sizes depending on what it contains. Powdered forms are next most common, whether available in a bottle or individual sachets. You can also open capsules and treat them like powders. Finally, some Florastor probiotics come in chewable forms.

What to look for in a quality Florastor probiotic

Living bacteria

Florastor probiotics need to include living cultures to be effective, nonliving bacteria won’t do you any good. Before purchasing make sure to locate confirmation that it contains living bacteria and make sure to properly store it to avoid killing the living bacteria early. Also, make sure to avoid taking Florastor probiotics after the expiration date as this means the bacteria are no longer living.

Side effects

Like any supplement or medication, there’s a risk of side effects when taking Florastor probiotics. These side effects usually relate to digestive systems and can be anything from a little bloating to some constipation or diarrhea. These side effects are usually only present the first few days or occasionally a week. If they persist, stop taking your Florastor probiotic and contact your doctor.

How much you can expect to spend on a Florastor probiotic

Florastor probiotics are available in all manner of quantities and forms, making the price-per-dose the cost to concern yourself with. Typically, a Florastor probiotic can be found for roughly $.50 to $1.25 per dose with most costing around $.75.

Florastor probiotic FAQ

Does it matter when and how I take a Florastor probiotic?

A. Yes, it does. Probiotics should be taken at the same time every day to help your body best regulate its bacteria. There’s some inconsistency with whether or not you should take your probiotic with food or on an empty stomach. For the best results follow the directions included with the Florastor probiotic you select.

Do I need to refrigerate my Florastor probiotic or not?

A. That depends on a few factors like what kind of probiotic your Florastor probiotic uses. Your Florastor probiotic will directly state what kind of storage method it requires to remain effective. Make sure to follow those directions or you could end up with an ineffective or potentially dangerous Florastor probiotic.

What are the best Florastor probiotics to buy?

Top Florastor probiotic

Florastor Daily Probiotic Supplement for Men and Women — 100 Capsules

What you need to know: This Florastor probiotic covers all the bases and comes in a huge 100 count quantity to keep per-dose costs down.

What you’ll love: If the 100 count is too much you have the option to try out the smaller 54 or 30 count versions instead. The capsules are entirely vegetarian and can be opened up to mix the powder in with your drinks instead of being swallowed whole.

What you should consider: This Florastor probiotic is supposed to have a shelf life of around one year, but some consumers reported receiving bottles with expiration dates within a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Florastor probiotic for the money

Florastor Select Gut Boost Daily Prebiotic and Probiotic Supplement — 30 Capsules

What you need to know: This Florastor probiotic includes prebiotics as well to cover multiple bases in one capsule.

What you’ll love: The prebiotic and probiotic combo can do wonders for your digestive health and intestinal flora. This probiotic and prebiotic supplement is also resistant to most common antibiotics and can be used simultaneously. It includes no animal products, gluten or lactose.

What you should consider: A few consumers reported receiving damaged boxes that contained bottles with broken caps and broken seals. Some consumers also disliked the larger capsule size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Florastor Kids Daily Probiotic Supplement — 20 Sachets

What you need to know: This box of Florastor probiotic for kids is an excellent way to improve your children’s digestive health.

What you’ll love: The box contains 20 sachets of probiotic powder that are fruit-flavored to help them go down easier with picky kids. Like Florastor probiotics for adults, the powder contains no animal products or gluten. They can be used in conjunction with many common antibiotics.

What you should consider: Even with the fruity flavoring, many children won’t enjoy drinking this Florastor probiotic. Some parents won’t appreciate that fructose is one of the ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

