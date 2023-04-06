What do you need to make a kitten starter kit?

Kittens are arguably one of the cutest things on planet Earth and adult cats are much easier to care for than adult dogs, which is why they are such a popular pet. Even without the puppy pads and doggie play dates, you’ll still need plenty of supplies to make your new kitten comfortable in your home. Kittens, just like puppies, need the standard food, water, shelter, love and support. It’s also important to get proper identification, some cat toys and cleaning supplies for any unfortunate messes. The most important need is patience, and if you have that, then you can handle raising a young kitten into a healthy, loving cat.

Best kitten food and supplies

Your kitten needs quality food, bowls for meals and water, and treats for good behavior training. Kittens have delicate stomachs, and it is vital to be sure they are eating regularly in order to keep a healthy weight.

Top kitten food

Hill’s Science Diet Indoor Dry Kitten Food

This dry food comes in bite-sized pieces small and chewable enough for kitten-sized mouths. It offers immune support and aids in balancing the kitten’s sensitive digestion system.

Top food and water container

Hubulk Pet Bowls with No-Spill Mat

These pet food bowls come with a silicone mat that keeps kibble from spreading onto your floor. The bowls are stainless steel and can be rinsed or cleaned with ease.

Top treats

Get Naked Kitten Health Grain-Free Soft Cat Treats

Fortified with DHA Omega-3, these digestible treats are designed to encourage your kitten’s cognitive and overall health. Chicken and sweet potatoes are their top ingredients.

Best for kitten comfort

You want your kitten to feel as happy and comfortable as you do, which means you’ll need all of the comforts kittens crave. This includes bedding, a kitten-appropriate bed, crate of their own and blankets to make cozy places your kitten can call home.

Top bed

Tempcore Cat Bed

This bed is soft and plush for maximum comfort. It has an anti-slip bottom to keep it firmly on your floor and includes a ball hanging from the hooded roof to entertain your kitten before naps.

Top carrier

Morpilot Travel Carrier

This carrier bag is perfect for trips to the vet, the park or a flight. It includes a shoulder strap, a travel bowl and a bed that lines the bottom of the bag for added comfort.

Top blanket

Furrybaby Premium Kitten Blanket

This is a soft, fleece throw to put in the crate, bed or as a protector for your couch. It provides a cushiony space that smells familiar and creates a safe area for your kitten.

Best for grooming

Kittens and cats may have the tools to clean themselves, but you still need to keep grooming supplies around your home. Messes can sometimes be too much for your kitten to handle on its own. This or thick fur can cause hairballs and other digestive issues if a kitten isn’t groomed.

Top brush

Gopets Dematting Comb

This tool works on cats or dogs to remove matted fur and de-shed. It can be used for multiple purposes, including as an undercoat and detangling brush.

Top shampoo

Burt’s Bees for Kittens Tearless Shampoo

This shampoo is made with a lighter formula that doesn’t sting your kitten’s eyes. You can bathe your kitten regularly with a safe, chemical- and sulfate-free trusted brand.

Top nail clippers

Gonicc Cat Nail Clippers

These nail clippers are small and precise, perfectly designed for your kitten, and can help you not to clip their nails too short, which can cause pain or bleeding.

Top flea and tick prevention

Frontline Plus for Cats and Kittens

Your kitten can be protected from fleas, ticks and other disease-carrying pests from eight weeks old. It only needs to weigh 1.5 pounds and can be treated for three months with a single pack of three.

Best kitten toys

Cats require stimulation to grow their brains, and interactive toys are a great way to entertain your kitten throughout its life. Supplying your kitten with appropriate toys also prevents your furniture and other personal items from being destroyed.

Top interactive play toy

Bergan Coastal Pet Turbo Scratcher

This is an interactive toy that functions as a scratch pad as well. It helps to distract your kitten from scratching your furniture and includes catnip to attract your kitten.

Top solo play toy

Legendog Catnip Toy

This toy is filled with catnip and is large enough for your kitten to wrestle. It is a cheap way to provide your kitten with hours of entertainment.

Best kitten care

If you let your kitten outside, you want to be sure it has an identification tag just in case it gets lost. Caring for your kitten means that you are doing everything you can to keep it safe and healthy. Choose a non-clumping non-clay litter while your kitten is young to prevent health and digestive issues.

Top collar

GoTags Custom Embroidered Cat ID Collar

These are cat ID collars that can display your kitten’s name, your phone number or any other information you want to write on it.

Top litter box

Purina Tidy Cats Non-Clumping Litter System

This litter box is ideal for all cat ages. It is easy to clean and designed to keep odor and litter from spreading in your home.

Top litter

Small Pet Select-Recycled Pelleted Paper Cat Litter

This litter is clumping, odor-blocking and eco-friendly. It can be used by cats of all ages and health levels and is non-toxic.

