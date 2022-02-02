Which throw pillow set is best?

Picking out the right set of throw pillows can enliven any room and make it more inviting. The best throw pillow sets offer both comfort and style. Identifying what you need in a throw pillow set is also essential to avoid disappointment with your purchase. The Dunecrest 18×18 Throw Pillow Set offers both a pair of soft, corduroy covers and the throw pillow inserts themselves.

What to know before you buy a throw pillow set

Throw pillow covers vs. pillow inserts

There are two parts to a throw pillow: the covers (the cases on the outside) and the inserts (the pillow cushion on the inside). Before purchasing a set of throw pillows, you’ll need to consider what you’re looking for. Which set is the best depends on your desired firmness level and style. You’ll also want to consider the size, quantity of pillows in the set and the overall look you’re trying to achieve.

Size

You’ll want to make sure to match the size of your pillow covers to whatever size pillow insert you purchase to ensure it’s the proper size. The average throw pillow size is 18 inches by 18 inches, though you can also find them in various sizes. Throw pillow sets can range from 12 inches to 24 inches, and while most are square, 12 by 20-inch throw pillows are not unheard of. Some sets may also require smaller or larger covers, depending on how firm they are.

Quantity

Whether you’re buying covers or inserts, throw pillow sets can range in quantity between two and eight pillows or covers. Depending on how many throw pillows you need, you may also consider buying extra covers to easily switch them out when necessary.

What to look for in a quality throw pillow set

Comfortable materials

If you plan to sit on a couch or lie on a bed with your throw pillow set, you’ll want to make sure you’re buying materials that are comfortable. Throw pillow inserts will typically be filled with a cotton or polyester blend of stuffing, while throw pillow covers are made of a greater span of fabrics.

Pillow cover design

Besides being comfortable, throw pillow sets can act as functional decor. For that reason, many elect to find throw pillow covers with designs, colors and materials that match the feel of surrounding decor and furniture.

Proper fit

Finding a throw pillow set with properly fitting covers can be a bit more challenging than some would expect, though it can make all the difference. While throw pillow sizing seems straightforward enough, some have found success with getting smaller throw pillow cover sizes than the inserts inside. However, each model may fit a little differently, requiring a small amount of trial and error.

How much you can expect to spend on a throw pillow set

In most cases, a set of two to four throw pillow inserts will range from $14-$30, though you can also find bulk packs of up to six or eight pillows.

Throw pillow sets FAQ

Do throw pillow sets include both covers and inserts?

A. Most buyers purchase throw pillow inserts separately from their covers, though you can also find some that are sold together. Still, buying throw pillow covers and inserts separately also gives you more freedom to combine softer or firmer pillows with a variety of covers — or to find the cheapest combination out there.

Are throw pillow sets for couches or bedrooms?

A. Throw pillow sets have the benefit of being able to be used in multiple places throughout the house. Whether you plan to buy a throw pillow set for your couch or your bedroom, you can buy covers that are the size you need and that match the other decor in the room.

What are the best throw pillow sets to buy?

Top throw pillow set

Dunecrest Square Throw Pillow Set with Two Covers and Inserts

What you need to know: These elegant throw pillows include both the pillow inserts and the covers, which sport a soft corduroy material that’s also machine washable.

What you’ll love: The 18-inch throw pillow covers in this set are made from a comfortable polyester blend, in addition to being reversible. This throw pillow set can also be purchased in several colors, including beige, black, brown, coffee and coral.

What you should consider: A few buyers noted that the pillow inserts in this set are fairly flat compared to higher-quality pillow inserts.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top throw pillow set for the money

Foamily Throw Pillow Set of Four Polyester Inserts

What you need to know: If you’re just looking for a pack of four throw pillow inserts, this bulk pack offers a great set of polyester throw pillows with a firm feel suitable for couches.

What you’ll love: This set of throw pillow inserts is both affordable and comfortable, made from a hypoallergenic polyester microfiber for a firm insert. Buyers can also purchase this set in a range of different sizes, even including the less common 12- by 20-inch pillow size.

What you should consider: These are just pillow inserts, so buyers will need to purchase throw pillow covers separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gustin Square Faux Fur Combined Insert and Cover Throw Pillow Set

What you need to know: These 18-inch square throw pillows feature a set of lush faux fur covers with sewn-in inserts included, offering a completed pair of throw pillows for a fair price.

What you’ll love: The faux fur on these pillow covers is made from a blend of acrylic and polyester that’s incredibly soft and comfortable. In addition, buyers can purchase these faux fur throw pillows in three different colors, including white, light gray and blush.

What you should consider: These throw pillows are sewn closed, so buyers can’t replace the pillow insert on the inside like they can with zippered models.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.