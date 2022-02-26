Which tower fan is best?

In the hot summer months, fans are a great investment, no matter where you live. The right fan can both make you feel cooler and help regulate the temperature in your house, preventing those random hot or cold spots.

A tower fan is a space-saving option that is specifically designed to produce impressive results. For example, the Vornado Whole-Room Air Circulator Tower Fan will not only increase the comfort level of your home, but it may help you save money on your energy bills as well.

What to know before buying a tower fan

Does a tower fan have a blade?

While some models are labeled as “bladeless,” tower fans have blades that are hidden in the base and rotate to push the air. The inner rotating column of fins pushes the air out through the vents to create a powerful, circulating current.

What are the advantages of having a tower fan?

A tower fan has a sleek and stylish design, and it is compact and can fit in small spaces, unlike a box or pedestal fan. Because of the uniform size throughout, a tower fan will not be top-heavy like a pedestal fan, making it more stable. In general, tower fans are quieter than other fans, producing a more consistent stream of white noise. Many new models, like Dyson’s Pure Cool fan, are high-tech devices that have advanced filtration methods, removing odors and allergens from the air.

Do I need an oscillating tower fan?

There are two general types of fans: cooling fans and circulator fans.

Cooling fans: Cooling fans are designed to be aimed at an individual, creating a breeze that travels across the skin and clothing and cooling the body. If there is more than one individual in a room, you will want a tower fan that oscillates to ensure all people feel the breeze.

Circulator fans: The purpose of a circulator fan is to create a powerful stream of air that penetrates deep into a room. This stream gets the air circulating, similar to the way a pump moves water through a pool. As the air travels, hot spots mingle with cold spots, creating a consistent temperature throughout the room. This can help keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, and these fans work regardless of an oscillating mode.

What to look for in a quality tower fan

Range of speeds

Fans with ranges of speeds are great for comfort and season regulation. In the winter, a circulator fan should be set on low, while it should be set on high in the summer.

Quiet operation

If you want a tower fan that can be used while you sleep or watch TV, you will need one that runs quietly. If the noise level of your tower fan interferes with your daily activities, you won’t use it as often as you probably should.

Additional features

Some higher-end tower fans have multiple functions. You can get models that purify, heat or humidify the air.

Dimming controls

The display on most tower fans is bright enough to be clearly seen from across the room. At night, however, the blue light could become an annoyance. If you plan on using your tower fan in the bedroom, make sure the display can be dimmed – unless you’d like it to double as a nightlight.

Remote operation

Many tower fans can be controlled remotely either by a remote or a corresponding app. These features allow you to control the fan from across the room.

How much you can expect to spend on a tower fan

You can spend as little as $40 or as much as $200 or more for a tower fan. For the best quality at a reasonable price point, you can expect to spend between $80-$120.

Tower fan FAQ

Where is the best location for a tower fan?

A. If you want a tower fan for cooling off, then you will need to position it so it blows on you. However, if you want to circulate the air in a room, position the tower fan so it is blowing towards the wall at the opposite side of the room. To achieve the best results, clear a path so the air can travel across the open space without any obstructions.

Are tower fans safe?

A. Most tower fans are equipped with many safety features. Tower fan blades are either covered by a grill or hidden in the base of the fan, making it nearly impossible to get your fingers caught. Additionally, the best tower fans have an automatic shut-off feature that stops operation if the fan is ever knocked over.

What’s the best tower fan to buy?

Top tower fan

Vornado Whole-Room Air Circulator Tower Fan

What you need to know: This Vornado fan is powerful enough to provide the type of circulation needed to regulate room temperature.

What you’ll love: The technology driving this fan pushes the air up to 100 feet, making it suitable for larger rooms. It has an auto-off timer and four speed settings so you can customize operation, and it comes with a remote control for convenience.

What you should consider: A few users noted their fan developed a soft whine over a relatively short period of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tower fan for the money

Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan

What you need to know: This Lasko Tower Fan is a top model at a great value.

What you’ll love: This space-saving fan has three speeds, and it features oscillation and a nighttime operating mode. The built-in timer allows you to control when the fan shuts off, even if you fall asleep.

What you should consider: While affordable, this fan is louder than some users expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Arctic-Pro Oscillating Tower Fan

What you need to know: This model is best for the individual who is looking for a feature-packed tower fan on a budget.

What you’ll love: This 42-inch tower fan has a pedestal that can be used to raise the fan. The LED display is easy to read, and it can be dimmed at night so it won’t disturb your sleep. The remote can be stored in the top of the unit so it doesn’t get misplaced when not in use.

What you should consider: The assembly instructions for this fan can be difficult to interpret.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

