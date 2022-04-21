What you need for a 4th of July pool party

The 4th of July is fast approaching, and if you have access to a pool, there is no better time than now to start planning the ultimate pool party. If you think you have everything you need already, you might be surprised to learn there’s more to throwing a successful gathering than just pool noodles and lounge chairs. From floating games to portable speakers to inflatable bars, there’s plenty of gear that will make your party a hit.

Best ice and drink coolers

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler

Every pool party needs a sturdy portable cooler and ice bucket to keep drinks cold for a long time. This cooler has 2-inch-thick insulated walls that keep ice frozen for two days. It has enough space to store 24 cans or 24 pounds of ice. Two rubber latches keep the insulated lid shut, and it has a padded shoulder strap for easy transport. If the ice melts or there’s condensation from cans, the cooler box has a drainage valve.

Oversized Patriotic Inflatable Serving Bar

Want to send drinks to your guests in the middle of the pool? This floating bar and drinks cooler measures 4 1/2 feet by 2 1/2 feet and can hold several pounds of ice. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a reinforced bottom, so it might start to sink if you place too much weight inside.

Igloo Heavy-Duty Ice Chest Cooler

This ice chest cooler’s blow-molded plastic makes it durable, no matter how rowdy the pool party is. The insulated walls keep ice frozen for four days, and the rubber latches create a tight seal on the lid to prevent air from entering. It has a drainage valve to expel water from condensation, and the entire cooler has UV inhibitors to protect against sun damage. The handles and door hinges are stainless steel. It can hold 12 gallons.

Best portable speakers

Monster Rockin’ Roller 270 Portable Wireless Speaker

This portable speaker has 200 watts of power and 270-degree sound projection. It has a built-in Qi charger that lets you recharge mobile phones. Bluetooth technology allows you to pair two True Wireless System (TWS) devices and control the music through the mobile application. The reinforced speaker housing is water-resistant. It has a USB port, two microphone jacks, and one jack for an electric guitar as sound sources. The built-in rechargeable battery gives you around 100 hours of playtime.

Pyle Portable Bluetooth PA Loudspeaker

This 400-watt portable speaker has a 10-inch full-range subwoofer and a 3-inch tweeter. Connection methods include Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices, a USB drive or a 6.4-millimeter instrument. It has a built-in battery that recharges through a wall socket and gives about two hours of playtime. The speaker also features various LED lights that illuminate in time with the beat. In addition, it comes with remote control functions and has two roller wheels for mobility.

Fisher 6 1/2-Inch Wireless Speaker With Lights

This 6 1/2-inch wireless speaker packs 300 watts of peak power to keep the party going. It connects to mobile devices through Bluetooth technology for streaming audio. If you need to make an announcement, it has a microphone jack. The rechargeable battery can last for several hours. There are also several LED lights on the front that illuminates in rhythm to the beat.

Best pool floats

Intex Adult 5-Seat Inflatable Lounger

The best way to relax at a pool party is in a lounger with friends. This floater has room for five adults and has a built-in drink cooler and mesh floor to keep your feet cool. There are handles for stability and several drink holders next to the seats. It can handle a maximum weight of 1,100 pounds. When inflated, it measures 10 feet by 9 feet and is 2 1/2 feet thick.

Aqua Ultra-Cushioned Comfort Pool Recliner With Head Pillow

Able to handle up to 500 pounds of weight, this pool recliner has a removable headrest and body-contoured backrest. It’s thicker and more durable than most single-seat recliners, as the Cozi-Soft fabric liner protects it from UV rays. In addition, it has a cup holder, mooring loops and a Boston valve for inflating.

Best pool games

Polar Whale Floating Card Game Table Tray

Independence Day parties are usually the best time to bring out card games such as Poker or Blackjack, but nobody wants to get out of the pool. However, that won’t be a concern with this floating card game table. Large enough for six players, the UV-protected foam table has drink holders, slots for chips and a deck of waterproof playing cards.

GoSports Splash Net Pro Pool Volleyball Net

Volleyball in a pool is a staple activity for any party, and this kit will have you set up and ready in no time. Two weighted bases hold up the net, which can be height adjusted. The net has a maximum length of 25 feet and is best for in-ground pools. The set includes two volleyballs and a pump.

GoPong Floating Beer Pong Table

If you and your friends are fans of beer pong, you can play this game in the pool. The floating beer pong table measures 6 feet in length and features sideline cup holders. In addition, it comes with six balls and four tethering grommets. Unfortunately, it doesn’t ship with pong cups, but any 16-ounce cups will do.

