The best game tables for an indoor Labor Day party

Summer is almost over, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end quite yet. Labor Day is just around the corner, so it’s not a bad idea if you want to make the best of it by throwing a big bash.

However, it can still be pretty hot this time of year, so you can keep cool by hosting an indoor party instead. In addition to the usual party essentials, you can make your party a success with a few game tables.

What to consider before buying a game table

Size

A standard-size game table might take up too much room if you live in an apartment or a small house. However, many game tables are 36 inches to 480 inches. Some have a lightweight design with a collapsing mechanism that makes it easy to fold them for convenient storage.

Party games

Some games are more suitable for parties than others. For example, popular party games you can play on a game table include table tennis, air hockey, foosball and beer pong. Billiards is also a good party game, but the gameplay pace is significantly slower.

What to look for in a game table

Multigame tables

A multigame table is an excellent alternative if you don’t want to spend money on a high-end air hockey or foosball table. Multigame tables usually come with at least three games, the most popular being table tennis, billiards, push hockey and foosball. However, more comprehensive tables include other games such as a basketball free throw hoop, shuffleboard, curling and soft-tip darts.

Dedicated game tables

You can buy a dedicated game table for popular party games such as table tennis and air hockey. The best ones are usually expensive but offer tournament or arcade standards and are built to last.

The only downside to a dedicated game table is that they can be expensive, often costing several hundred dollars. They also aren’t as versatile as a multigame table, which can be more fun to have at a party as it lets you switch from one game to another and keep guests more engaged and entertained.

Accessories

Any game table you purchase should include all the necessary accessories for playing each game included. Also, you’ll want to ensure it comes with several replacements, as game equipment can break down over time from wear and tear, or you could lose a couple. For example, an air hockey table should include multiple pucks and pushers.

12 excellent game tables to spice up your indoor Labor Day party

Best dedicated game tables

Prince Tournament 6800 Indoor Table Tennis Table

This table has an 18-millimeter medium-density fiberboard table top for superior bounce and a 2-inch box steel apron for durability. Also, it has storage slots that can hold up to two paddles and six balls on each side. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Atomic 72-inch Air Hockey Table

Air hockey is a classic arcade game. If you don’t mind spending the money on this table, it can make any party a hit. It has multicolored lighting, in-game music, LED pucks and pushers and end panels for added support. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Atomic 55-inch Cobalt LED Foosball Table

Although it might be too hot for your guests to kick a ball around at your party, you can still enjoy some soccer action with this foosball table. It has LED lighted rails, an electronic scoring system and robot-style players. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Mainstreet Classics 36-inch Miniature Foosball Table

This miniature table is an excellent alternative if you don’t have the space in your home for a regulation-size foosball table. It has an automatic ball return function, three rods on each side and comes with two balls. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

GoSports Shuffleboard and Curling 2-in-1 Table Top Board Game

Get two games for the price of one with this versatile game table. It comes with eight rollers for shuffleboard or curling, and the board measures 45 inches by 13 inches and is made with high-quality wood. Sold by Amazon

Goldge Beer Pong Table Mat

This tear-resistant mat fits all standard tables and has a waterproof design. It rolls up easily for convenient storage and traveling. It comes with 15 red cups, 15 blue cups and eight ping-pong balls. Sold by Amazon

NHL Rush Indoor Hover Midsize Hockey Game Table

This air hockey table measures 48 inches and is easy to set up. It has an electronic automatic LED scoring system, a premium surface for smooth gameplay and sturdy construction with leg levelers for stability. Sold by Amazon

Best multigame tables

Triumph 3-in-1 Swivel Multigame Table

Can’t decide between billiards, air hockey or table tennis? If so, then this game table is for you. It offers all three games and everything you need to play them, and you can switch from one game to another in seconds. Sold by Amazon

Best Choice Products 4-in-1 Multigame Table

This affordable game table lets you switch between billiards, air hockey, table tennis and foosball. It has all the necessary accessories, a sturdy wood construction, a durable medium-density fiberboard frame and a 7.5-inch storage compartment. Sold by Amazon

MD Sports Multigame Combination Table Sets

Plenty of game tables include popular arcade games such as air hockey and foosball, but this one also lets you shoot some hoops. It has a durable build and a built-in slot for storing all accessories. Sold by Amazon

Triumph 13-in-1 Combo Game Table

If you want to get the most bang for your buck, this table features a whopping 13 games. It includes popular games such as table tennis and billiards and other favorites such as bean bag toss and soft tip darts. Sold by Amazon

Sunnydaze 10-in-1 Multigame Table

This versatile 40-inch table has a high-quality build and offers 10 games. Bust out the billiards, push hockey, foosball and table tennis for the party, and kick back with a quiet game of chess, checkers or backgammon once all the guests are gone. Sold by Amazon

