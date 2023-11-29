In the fast-paced, ever-changing social media landscape, trends come and go, but one brand has stood the test of time and has been making waves in kitchens across the globe: Caraway Cookware.

This eco-friendly cookware brand has caught the attention of culinary enthusiasts, influencers, bakers, and more — for good reason. Chances are you’ve also stumbled upon Caraway’s cookware on your social media feed. The cookware has gained significant traction online and has gone viral multiple times.

Even the BestReviews Testing Lab has named it the best non-stick cookware and best cookware set. Let’s dive into the reasons behind Caraway’s skyrocketing popularity and why it has become a staple in modern kitchens. Be sure to feast your eyes on a few of our favorite TikToks that feature Caraway’s gorgeous pots and pans, and check out our full reviews of Caraway’s cookware sets while you’re at it!

Sustainable and healthy

Caraway’s eco-friendly approach is arguably the main reason for the brand’s virality. Being toxin-free and made from natural ceramic, Caraway pots and pans especially appeal to those who prioritize sustainability and health-conscious choices.

Karly Alane, an influencer specializing in non-toxic products made with simple ingredients, recently gave Caraway’s new stainless steel pots and pans a shout-out on TikTok. “I’m glad and really excited they made a fully stainless-steel option because ceramic-coated pans can chip easier and can never be 100% PFA-free,” she said.

The use of recycled cardboard packaging without single-use plastics further enhances Caraway’s environmental appeal. In a viral unboxing video highlighting its eco-friendly packaging, Interior Decorator and YouTube personality Kiva Brent, based in Pittsburgh, PA, shared her enthusiasm: “I loveeeee my caraway cookware! Worth every penny.”

Pretty enough to leave out even when you’re not cooking

Eco-friendliness aside, the aesthetically pleasing design and variety of color options further contribute to Caraway cookware’s popularity. The uniform size of pots and pans not only enhances storage efficiency but also adds a practical touch to the overall user experience.

Our kitchen equipment experts not only love the nonstick nature of Carway’s pots and pans, but also appreciate that you can choose from a range of colors to match your style. Even better? The cookware has multiple storage options, including magnetic pan racks, a canvas lid holder, and hanging hooks.

Even heat distribution, faster cooking times and highly versatile

The cookware’s versatility is another crucial factor to its virality. Caraway cookware is stovetop agnostic, meaning it’s suitable for gas, electric, and induction cooktops. The oven-safe feature adds versatility, allowing users to explore various cooking techniques, including broiling and high-heat cooking.

Remy Morimoto Park, creator of VEGGIEKINS and the author of Sesame, Soy, Spice posted a TikTok of Carway’s latest Stainless Steel pans in action. In the video, she emphasized that stainless steel pans are frequently overlooked and can even be a little intimidating. Still, Caraway’s new stainless-steel cookware can “easily become your friend for achieving perfectly crispy edges, a gorgeous char, and to effectively searing your veggies,” she said.

Our verdict

Whether you’re shopping for an aspiring home cook or someone who needs to ditch the hand-me-down pans from college, Caraway’s Cookware Sets make the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one due to their low maintenance, even-heat distribution, non-stick and non-toxic ceramic coating for healthier cooking, eco-friendly packaging, and convenient storage features. The set comes in a wide range of sizes and aesthetically pleasing colors, making the pots and pans pretty enough to leave out on your stovetop even when you’re not cooking.

Our Favorite Caraway Products

Caraway’s Stainless Steel Cookware Set encompasses all the essentials for healthier cooking at elevated temperatures. With its sleek appearance, durable construction, and versatility this set will make the perfect addition to any home cook’s kitchen.

Caraway’s cookware set is a safe, efficient, and environmentally conscious choice for all your cooking needs. This set stands out for its nonstick surface, easy maintenance, even heating, and appealing aesthetics.

The Caraway Dutch oven stands out for its lightweight 6-pound build but despite its lighter nature, it performs excellently in cooking, maintaining the benefits of cast-iron while being easy to clean thanks to its ceramic coating that’s conveniently safe from potentially toxic chemicals.

