Award shows, such as the Grammys, are a fun way to get friends and family together in a nonsport setting to enjoy TV, laugh at unexpected moments and appreciate musical arts. With Grammy night around the corner, here are some fun ways to embrace the theme, amplify your entertainment and make your guests feel a part of the night’s festivities.

In this article: Lemonsoda 15-foot Red Carpet, Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 and Verkstar Karaoke Mic.

When are the Grammy Awards on TV?

The Grammys air on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. However, red carpet coverage and other supplementary coverage will air throughout the weekend, so plan your party early.

Make it a red-carpet event

Get into the Grammy mood by giving your guests something special. Awards shows are about spectacle and opulence. While you might not have the Hollywood designers or budget, it doesn’t mean you can’t pretend. After all, it is a celebration of the arts.

There are lots of red carpets made specifically for nights like this, so make sure you get one that fits your unique entry point, be it your front door, back gate or a trail to the screen you’re watching it on.

Want to add more Hollywood flair? Get an instant camera, and bring the selfie station back to the days of Polaroid and film. You can even get a backdrop or create your own with items around the house so people can feel as rich and famous as the people on the television.

You can buy trophies and hand them out to your most well-dressed guests or record their walk to your friends on Instagram. However, the party doesn’t start there. You’ll also need to remember the reason behind the whole musical ordeal.

Don’t stop the music

Don’t forget a good speaker to play your custom Grammy soundtrack. This might mean connecting your old sound system or purchasing a new Bluetooth speaker or set. If you’re feeling fancy, you can get a DJ station for nonstop music during commercial breaks and after-parties. If you want to do more than listen to your favorite song, you can hold a Grammy-themed karaoke party. All you’ll need is a karaoke machine.

Musically themed food and drink options

Of course, you can’t have this party without a spread worthy of the stars. There are plenty of clever ways to keep the Grammy theme consistent. You can have themed food, drinks, plates and cups.

Lots of people love to make Grammy-themed cocktails and food items. In fact, there are cookbooks and cocktail recipe books made with this theme in mind. From recipes inspired by a particular song to your favorite performer’s favorite dish, get creative, even if it means giving a punny name to your go-to party dish.

Best products for a Grammys watch party

Lemonsoda 15-foot Red Carpet

You might not be at the theater itself, but this simple and affordable red carpet rolls into place and makes for a perfect mood-setter for guests as they enter your party. The 15-foot carpets come with adhesive tape to keep them smooth and trip-free.

Sold by Amazon

Crown Awards Microphone Trophy

These fun musical trophies work as centerpieces, decorations and, of course, trophies. Hold a costume contest, award the best (or worst) karaoke singer or give your Grammy trivia game something for participants to strive for.

Sold by Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40

Create a selfie booth straight from yesteryear that lets people be their own paparazzi with instant film. This Fujifilm Instax camera enables you to create a collage of all your guests’ outfits and allows people to document the night’s highlights in a new, old-fashioned way.

Sold by Amazon

Chaiya Hollywood Photo Backdrop

Chaiya’s Hollywood backdrop is an easy-to-setup way to make those red carpet photos and silly group shots look like they were shot at a real-life Hollywood event. The background can also be used behind snack tables to tie your glamorous spread together.

Sold by Amazon

Navy Chalkboard Set

This portable magnetic chalkboard is a fun way to keep tabs on winners, score a prediction contest and grade people’s award-show outfits. The board comes with chalk and magnetic erasers that anyone can use at a moment’s notice.

Sold by Amazon

Verkstar Karaoke Mic

Have a karaoke night during the preshow fun or after-party with this easy-to-use Karaoke Mic. It works with your phone or computer as a speaker, microphone and interactive party device.

Sold by Amazon

W-King Light-Up Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

Of course, you can’t have a Grammy party without some music. Sometimes the live performances at the ceremony only get you so far. This wireless speaker pairs with your phone or laptop and also lights up with the beats.

Sold by Amazon

Birthday Galore Music Notes Disposable Eating Set

Whether you go all out on Grammy night or let the TV do the heavy lifting, this themed tableware set adds some musical flavor to your Grammy night spread with plates, napkins and cups for up to 16 guests.

Sold by Amazon

“Mixtape Potluck” Cookbook

Books like this one by the iconic Questlove (with a foreword written by Martha Stewart) help build a connection between the musical arts and the culinary arts. This book also serves as a good jump-off point for your own musically inspired spread.

Sold by Amazon

“Booze & Vinyl: A Spirited Guide to Great Music and Mixed Drinks”

Like the cookbook mentioned above, this one helps you pair the right mixed drinks to the musical mood you’re trying to set. It features music from the 1950s through the 2000s and cocktail recipes that complement each record.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bradley Geiser writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.