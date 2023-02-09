You’ve been invited to a Super Bowl party, and you need to bring something. Don’t go for the same old, same old. Instead, bring a product that will kick the festivities up a notch. The five items in this video will do exactly that.

In this video

Beverages are best at the temperature you prefer. This large, 64-ounce growler has double-walled vacuum insulation. It can keep your drinks cold and carbonated for up to 24 hours — which is long enough to last the entire game. If you prefer a hot beverage, that will keep for up to 18 hours. This model also features a wide mouth for easy filling and a leak-proof lid.

Not only is a Ninja air fryer perfect for making guilt-free comfort food, but it’s also compact and easy to carry. That means you can bring it to your Super Bowl party and quickly crisp up fries, chicken, veggies and more. Despite its compact design, this model can still make up to 2 pounds of french fries in one cooking session. The 400-degree maximum temperature means your food will be done in minutes.

The PartyBox 110 is splashproof and packs the power needed to have a super-pumped pregame celebration. The impressive technology lets you listen for up to 12 hours on a single charge. If you want to have even more fun, consider bringing two because you can pair them together to offer an even more robust audio experience.

This ingenious party-going essential is part cooler and part backpack. It lets you conveniently carry a day’s worth of beverages wherever you go, and it keeps them cold in the process. The Yeti backpack cooler is made with durable, puncture-resistant, waterproof fabric that is also UV resistant. It also features a rugged zipper and closed-cell rubber foam for superior performance.

If there will be any outdoor cooking at your Super Bowl party, you can be the MVP with a Meater smart meat thermometer. This wireless device works with the free app to make sure your meat is perfectly cooked. It monitors internal and external temperature simultaneously while walking you through a guided cooking process that ensures success every single time, no matter what type of meat you are cooking.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.